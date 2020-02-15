Poco X2 Receives The First Update With January Security Patch News oi-Sayan Sarkar

Poco X2 is receiving its first update alongside the January security patch. The update offers improved camera features and a slew of other upgraded functions. The update is labeled as an OTA, and the users will get it batch-wise in a phased way. Once the update rolls out, users will be notified on their Poco X2 phones. Or, they can check for the update by visiting the Settings Menu > Software Update.

The update which Poco X2 users will receive is of MIUI 11 version 11.0.4.0.QGHINXM. The patch with which it is rolling out-- offers a highly optimized security system. It's quite early that the smartphone is getting its first update with the security patch, since the launch. However, with Poco phones Xiaomi extends its further dominance over the market of India. And so the brand is on the loose side to bring the updates as early as possible, in comparison to other OEMs.

To recall, the smartphone launched with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display clocked at a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB ROM options. The internal storage is expandable up to 512GB. It sports a 64MP quad rear camera setup, and a 20MP + 2MP front setup. The handset runs Android 10 topped by MIUI 11 out-of-the-box.

It comes with a fingerprint scanner along with a couple of other sensors. It packs a non-removable 4500mAh battery, carrying quick charging technology. The phone is available in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phantom Red color options in the market. Lastly, its price in India starts from Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM, Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM, and Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM.

