Poco X2 Possibly With Snapdragon 730g To Be Unveiled On February 4

Poco India's new boss C Manohar has officially confirmed that the brand will launch its second smartphone -- the Poco X2 on February 4th. For the first time, the company has officially confirmed the name of the smartphone and multiple theories are revolving around the Poco X2.

Unlike the Poco F1, which was a true flagship smartphone, the Poco X2 is expected to be a mid-tier smartphone, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. Some reports also suggest that the Poco X2 will be a rebranded Redmi K30 4G smartphone, which was recently launched in China.

As of now, there is no official confirmation from the brand regarding the features or specifications of the Poco X2. As there are still two weeks for the launch, the company is likely to reveal some of the features before the official launch. Considering the Smooth AF sub-head, the smartphone is likely to come with a 120Hz refresh rate, again one of the traits of the Redmi K30 4G smartphone.

Everything You Need, Nothing You Don't

Poco F1 was built on the "Everything you need. Nothing you don't" philosophy, where the company offered top-of-the-line hardware at affordable pricing by neglecting features like design and build quality that will unnecessarily drive up the price.

Though the company has confirmed that it will continue to launch phones with the same philosophy, it is also interesting to see at what price tag the Poco X2 will fall under?

Will it compete against Realme's mid-range smartphones or it will directly go head-to-head with the OnePlus smartphones? Time has to answer.

Poco X2 Expected Price In India

The Poco X2, considering it as a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 4G is likely to be priced under Rs. 20,000, at least for the base variant. This will also be the first Xiaomi smartphone to launch with a punch-hole display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as the phone comes with an IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and 2.5D tempered glass protection.

Update: The company has started to tease the Poco X2 on Flipkart. This means, just like the Poco F1, the Poco X2 will be available exclusively on Flipkart and Mi.com at least for the first few sales. Similarly, with its new website, the company has almost confirmed that the Poco X2 will have a 120Hz refresh rate screen. The website also confirms that the Poco X2 will be equipped with the 64MP Sony 686 sensor, making it the first phone in the country with this camera sensor.

