Poco X2 Could Be Launched In 2020, Hints Official Teaser

Poco F1 was unveiled in mid-2018 with flagship-level specifications that made it a hit among users. It offered what the premium devices will provide at much more affordable pricing. As it is nearly one and a half years old since its launch, speculations regarding the next-generation Poco smartphone, which is the Poco F2 started hitting the web of late.

Within a few days of these speculations, Poco mushroomed into an independent brand by separating itself from Xiaomi. This way, the company will also be able to focus on the Mi brand of smartphones and other smart ecosystem products. Now, Poco India has shared a teaser that leaves clues regarding its upcoming smartphone.

Poco X2 Video Teaser

As per an official video teaser shared by Poco India on Twitter, the upcoming months are touted to be the beginning of Poco Season 2. The first device that is likely to be launched under the new season is said to be dubbed Poco X2.

As of now, Poco India has teased two smartphones that are believed to be in the making but not much information regarding these has been divulged. But recent speculations suggest that the company could be launching three Poco smartphones in the country this year though an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.

So long, Poco did not reveal the name of the device but the current video teaser seems to have revealed the Poco X2 moniker hinting that it could be one of the upcoming devices. Moreover, the teaser shows some details that are in line with the previous leaks and speculations.

What We Expect

Recently, the leaked images of a device alleged to be dubbed Poco F2 Lite were spotted online. These images hinted that the smartphone could be a relatively more affordable variant than the Poco F1 and is expected to be priced under Rs. 20,000.

It is said to feature a Snapdragon 765 SoC and run Android 10 topped with Poco's custom skin out-of-the-box. Probably, the company might use the MIUI for Poco custom skin for the upcoming smartphones. Given that the Poco X2 has also been confirmed by the company, we are yet to see what this smartphone has to bring for its users.

