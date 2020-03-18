ENGLISH

    Poco X2 Open Sale To Debut Tonight During Flipkart Big Shopping Days

    By
    |

    Poco X2 is all set to be made available on open sale in India today. The company announced that the open sale will go live during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale slated to debut tonight and last until March 22. So long, the Poco X2 has been made available via flash sales with the last one on March 17.

    Poco X2 Details

    Well, the Poco X2 is an impressive affordable smartphone as it comes with a dual punch-hole display to house two selfie cameras, a quad-camera setup at the rear, a curved back design, and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is priced starting from Rs. 15,999, which makes it attractive for price-conscious consumers.

    Poco X2 Discounts

    In addition to the open sale from March 19 to March 22 during the Big Shopping Days Sale, the Poco X2 will also be available with a 10% instant discount on using an SBI credit card for the purchase and choosing EMI payment option. This will take the effective pricing of the smartphone down to Rs. 14,499 onwards.

    Poco X2 Price In India

    Poco X2 has been launched in India in three color options - Atlantis Blue, Phoenix Red, and Matrix Purple. The device has been launched in three storage configurations - 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM. These are priced at Rs. 15,999, Rs. 16,999, and Rs. 19,999 respectively.

    Poco X2 Specifications

    To recap, the Poco X2 is the most affordable smartphone to feature a 120Hz display as mentioned above. It comes fitted with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with HDR10 and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under its hood, the smartphone gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 730G SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage space.

     

    For imaging, the Poco X2 comes with a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle, a 2MP tertiary macro sensor, and a 2MP fourth depth sensor. At the front, there is a 20MP selfie camera sensor. A 4500mAh battery powers the smartphone with 27W fast charging support.

    Read More About: poco news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 19:26 [IST]
