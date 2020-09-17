Poco X3 Flipkart Listing Confirms India Launch Date Once Again News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, Poco unveiled the Poco X3 NFC in Europe. Since then, the launch of the device in India is all set to take place sometime soon. A few days back, the Poco India General Manager shared a post on Twitter suggesting that it will be launched in the country on September 22. Later, it was also hinted by a leak suggesting that the Poco X3 Indian variant will pack a larger battery than the global variant.

Poco X3 India Launch Date

Now, a Poco X3 listing on the e-commerce portal Flipkart suggests that the smartphone is all set to be unveiled on September 22 at an event slated to debut at 12 PM. This listing comes within a few days after the teaser by the India head of the brand as mentioned above.

Given that the listing of the Poco X3 has been spotted on Flipkart, we can expect the smartphone to be available via the e-commerce portal along with the official channels of the company. However, we need to wait for an official confirmation regarding the availability of the upcoming smartphone.

Poco X3 India Variant: What To Expect

Notably, the Poco X3 NFC is the moniker of this device in the global markets but the Indian variant is likely to shed off the NFC suffix and arrive as the Poco X3. This is hinted by the name of the smartphone on the Flipkart listing as well.

As of now, it is known that the Poco X3 in India could be priced a little over Rs. 20,000. It is believed to feature a fast 120Hz punch-hole display, a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor, a Snapdragon 732G SoC optimized for gaming and a 5160mAh battery. The highlights of the Poco X3 NFC include Android 10 topped with MIUI 12, a 20MP selfie camera sensor, IP53 splash resistant rating, and support for 33W fast charging support.

Detailing on its pricing, the Poco X3 is said to arrive with a price tag of under Rs. 25,000 in the country. It is said to be priced around Rs. 20,000 + taxes. This is said to be the cost of the base variant of the smartphone hinting that the higher storage configurations will cost relatively more expensive.

