Poco X3 NFC Likely To Arrive In India On September 22; Features, Expected Price

Poco launched the latest Poco X3 NFC at an event in Europe. Now, it seems the company is all set to introduce the handset in the country. Recently, the Poco India General Manager, C Manmohan shared a post on Twitter, hinting the price of the phone. Now, a new leak suggests the handset will arrive in India on September 22.

As per the leak, the Indian variant of the Poco X3 NFC will pack a slightly larger battery than the global variant. The handset is expected to be priced around Rs. 20,000. Previously, C Manmohan has mentioned the price of the phone at EUR 229 which would cost in the country at Rs. 20,000 + taxes in India.

In related news, the Poco X3 NFC is selling in Europe for EUR 229 (Rs. 19,963) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant retails for EUR 269 (Rs. 23,448).

Poco X3 Specifications

The Poco X3 sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The display offers a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Poco X3 is the world's first device packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset paired with the Adreno 618 GPU, 6GB LPDDR4x RAM.

As for imaging, the quad rear camera setup includes a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor with an f/1.89 aperture, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2MP Macro and depth sensors. The camera also supports 4k 30fps videos recording and other camera features include an AI SkyScaping 3.0, 6 long exposure modes, AI photo clones, Pro mode, Night mode, and more.

The device also gets a 20MP AI selfie camera. The handset gets its fuel from a 5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The handset comes in two color options such as Shadow Gray and Cobalt Blue.

What We Think

Despite being a mid-range phone Poco has packed all premium features. Considering the above leak information, we can expect the Indian variant of the device might get a battery of around 6,000 mAh. It is better to take this with a pinch of salt until there is no official confirmation.

