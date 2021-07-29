Poco X3 GT Won't Arrive In India, Confirms India Director News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

On Wednesday, Poco unveiled the much-awaited Poco X3 GT smartphone. Once the launch was over, the company's Poco India Director, Anuj Sharma took to his Twitter handle to confirm that the Poco X3 GT will not make its way to the Indian market.

No Poco X3 GT For India

He claimed that the company launched two unmatched products - Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 GT in India this year. Given that there are already two unique products, it doesn't want to add another one to the portfolio in India and confuse consumers with the Poco X3 GT.

By skipping the launch of this smartphone, the company will focus on its motto 'Everything You Need, Nothing You Don't'. It will offer a streamlined product portfolio for its users in the country. Furthermore, Sharma stated that Poco has major plans for its fans in India but did not disclose any details pertaining to upcoming products meant for the country.

Poco X3 GT Specifications

Given that the Poco X3 GT will not make its way into the country, if you want to know its specifications, then you can take a look at the same here to know what the company has offered with this smartphone.

The Poco X3 GT adorns a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. Under its hood, the latest Poco smartphone is equipped with an octa-core Dimensity 1100 chipset teamed up with LPDDR4x RAM of 8GB and UFS 3.1 storage space of 128GB and 256GB. A 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support fuels the device from within.

For imaging, there is a 16MP selfie camera at the front and a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Poco X3 GT base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space is priced at $299 and the high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space is priced at $329. While it is not meant for India, it is targeted markets such as Southeast Asia, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East.

Best Mobiles in India