Poco X3 GT Goes On Sale Ahead Of Official Launch; Price, Features To Check Out
We already know Poco is gearing up to launch the Poco X3 GT smartphone on July 28 in the international market. Recently, the leaked renders have confirmed that the upcoming Poco smartphone will be rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G which was recently launched in China. Now, the latest info reveals the Poco X3 GT is now selling in the local Iraq market ahead of official announcement.
Poco X3 GT Up For Grabs Ahead Of Official Launch
As per the Tweet by @xiaomiui, the Poco X3 GT is available for purchase in the local Iraq market ahead of the July 28 launch. However, there is no info regarding the pricing of the device.
The design of the handset is similar to the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. It will have a slim form factor with narrow bezels all around. The selfie camera will be placed into a punch-hole cutout, while the rear camera sensors will be housed in a vertical module on the top left corner of the rear panel.
Poco X3 GT Features: What To Expect
The Poco X3 GT will be powered by the MediaTek Dimesnity 1100 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. Upfront, the phone will ship with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display which will offer FHD+ resolution. It will run Android 11 and pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.
Further, the Poco X3 GT will have a triple-camera setup that will house a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. Other features will include a 16MP camera and the same connectivity options as the Redmi Note 10 Pro.
Poco X3 GT Expected Price
The phone is also said to come under Rs. 30,000 segment. However, there is no info on whether the brand has any plan to bring the handset to the Indian market. Since the brand recently launched the F3 GT smartphone starting at Rs. 26,999.
The brand has launched several Redmi phones under its own brand; however, it is offering power-packed features at a reasonable price. For instance, the recently launched Poco F3 GT has a 120Hz display, Dimensity 1200 chip, vapor chamber, and so on.
