Poco X3 Next Sale Set For October 5; Should You Buy?

Poco X3 has just finished its first sale yesterday (September 29). The next sale of the latest mid-range phone has been set for October 5 at 12 pm. Interested customers can grab the handset via Flipkart and it comes in three storage configurations with a starting price of Rs. 16,999.

Poco X3 Price And Sale Offers

The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Poco X3 is available at Rs. 16,999, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 18,499. Lastly, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant retails for Rs. 19,999. The Poco X3 is selling in India in Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey color options.

The e-commerce site is offering a five percent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and five percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. Customers can also get a five percent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card EMIs.

On the other hand, the Poco M2 will go on open sale on September 30 (today) via Flipkart. The Poco M2 is offered in two storage options with a starting price of Rs. 10,999.

Should You Buy Poco X3?

The Poco X3 offers all premium features except for 5G connectivity. After spending Rs. 20,000 you get a large 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2,340 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The company has used the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC for the Poco X3 which is paired with Adreno 618 GPU, with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. There is also an additional storage expansion option up to 256GB.

The handset ships with Android 10-based MIUI 12 and packs a huge 6,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. For imaging, you get a quad-camera module combination of a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, a 13MP wide-angle lens, two 2MP depth, and macro sensors.

There is a 20MP front-facing camera for selfies. Further, the device is also IP53 certified for water and dust resistance which is also not available in flagship smartphones like OnePlus 8. Other aspects of the phone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, USB Type-C port for charging.

