Poco X3 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Chipset Launched In India; Better Than Competition?

Poco X3 has been announced for the Indian consumers. The handset has made its debut as the successor to the Poco X2 which was launched in February 2020. The newly launched handset comes with a huge battery, three RAM and storage variants, and two color options. Under Rs. 20,000, the company has managed to pack a high refresh rate display, new octa-core chipset, and more.

Poco X3 Price, Sale In India

The price of the Poco X3 has been set at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 18,499. On the other hand, the high-end 8GB + 128GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs. 19,999. The phone will be available for purchase in Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey color options via Flipkart. It will go on sale in India on September 29, 12 pm (noon).

Poco X3 Features

Running Android 10-based MIUI 12, the Poco X3 offers a large 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2,340 pixels) display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. It also comes with the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and HDR10 certification. The Poco X3 is powered by the new octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC paired with Adreno 618 GPU, with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. There is also an additional storage expansion option and the device boasts with 6,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

The quad-camera module of the Poco X3 includes a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor a 13MP wide-angle lens, two 2MP depth, and macro sensors. For selfies, you get a 20MP front shooter that is housed in the hole-punch cutout. The device is also IP53 certified for water and dust resistance.

Onboard sensors include a side-mounted fingerprint reader, accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. Lastly, it supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, USB Type-C port for charging and measures 165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4mm dimensions and weighs 215 grams.

How About Competition?

The handset will compete against the newly launched Galaxy M51. However, the price of the Galaxy M51 is a little higher than the Poco X3. The Galaxy M51 has also 64MP quad-rear cameras but it packs a 7,000 mAh battery. However, the handset has 60Hz, while you get a 120Hz refresh rate on the Poco X3.

If someone is looking for a mid-range phone under Rs. 20,000, you can consider the Poco X3. Besides, the Poco X3 offers a 64MP main lens, official IP53 rating which is also not available in the flagship model OnePlus 8.

