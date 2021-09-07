Poco X3 Pro Allegedly Explodes Minutes After Charging; Poco India Yet To Respond News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Poco X3 Pro has emerged as one of the top-selling units from the brand. The phone packs several powerful features for the asking price, making it a best-selling unit. However, the Poco X3 Pro is in the news now for the wrong reason. A Poco X3 Pro user has reported that his phone exploded just about five minutes after it was removed from the charger.

Poco X3 Pro Explodes

Aman Bhardwaj(@Ammybhardwaj13), the Poco X3 Pro user, took to Twitter to share his experience when his phone blew up. He says the Poco X3 Pro in question here exploded just around five minutes after his phone was removed from the charger, having fully charged it. His Twitter post includes several photos, revealing the damages caused by the Poco X3 Pro blast.

Looking at these images, it's evident there was some severe damage caused because of the Poco X3 Pro blast. The images reveal the phone's charred remains after the blast with the battery bulging out. This indicates the battery might have exploded after being fully charged. The intensity also seems quite high as the blanket where the phone was kept has also faced a burn.

I just bought the phone 2 month ago and look at this phone got blast firstly charging 100% than i remove charger than 5 min later blast .shame on uh poco and mi and if uh can not replace this phone i will file case against you @POCOGlobal @IndiaPOCO @MiIndiaSupport @MiIndiaFC pic.twitter.com/BpDrt9hNdU — Ammybhardwaj (@Ammybhardwaj13) September 4, 2021

Furthermore, the alleged victim says he bought the Poco X3 Pro just two months before and has even posted the receipt of the bill. The bill shows the new Poco phone was bought on June 15, 2021, by a third-party retailer. At this moment, it can't be verified if it was an authorized dealer or not. Luckily, no one was injured during the explosion and there was no fire from the blast.

Heating, Battery Issues With Poco Phones

This isn't the first time we've heard of phones exploding. Sometimes, there have been serious cases of fire and people getting injured. Moreover, there seems to be a particular heating issue with Poco phones. Recently, the company promised to fix the Poco F3 GT's heating issue while gaming.

Moreover, there have been several Poco X3 phones exploding in recent times. Most of these incidents have taken place when the phone was put on charge or just removed after charging. Presently, Poco India is yet to respond to the latest blast incident and there might be an investigation into the matter.

