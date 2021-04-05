Poco X3 Pro First Sale Set For April 6: Offers To Check Out News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Poco announced the X3 Pro last week in the country. Now, the phone is all set to go for its first sale on April 6 (tomorrow) at 12PM. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart in Steel Blue, Graphite Black, Golden Bronze color options. In terms of features, you get the latest Snapdragon 860 SoC, 48MP quad cameras, and much more.

Poco X3 Pro Price And Sale Offers

The handset will cost Rs. 18,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model, while Rs. 20,999 for the high-end 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. Launch offers of the handset include an instant discount of up to Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions which brings the original price to Rs. 17,999. Besides, you can get a five percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card.

Poco X3 Pro: Features

You get a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Dot Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate on the Poco X3 Pro. Under the hood, the handset has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC which is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage and also supports additional storage expansion.

Moreover, there is a 5,160 mAh battery on the handset that supports 33W fast charging. On the software front, the device runs Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. For photography, it offers a quad-rear camera setup which includes a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and videos, the smartphone has a 20MP sensor at the front.

The phone is also IP53 certified for splash resistance. For connectivity, the handset supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C. Lastly, the Poco X3 Pro a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The phone measures 165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4mm and weighs 215 grams.

Should You Buy?

If you are looking for a phone with a high refresh rate, powerful processor under Rs. 20,000 then the Poco X3 Pro might be the right choice for you. However, the handset skips 5G connectivity, and its bit bulky, which could be a dealbreaker for some.

