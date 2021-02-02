Poco X3 Pro Spotted On Multiple Certifications Hinting Imminent Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Poco X3 Pro is one of the much-awaited smartphones from the brand. Of late, we have been coming across a plethora of leaks and speculations regarding the smartphone. Now, its existence has been confirmed by the listing on multiple benchmark and certification sites including the recent one on FCC.

To be precise, we have come across reports suggesting that the Poco X3 Pro has been spotted on the EEC, IMDA, and TUV. This hints that the launch of the smartphone could be imminent. These listings confirm the presence of dual-band WiFi, NFC and 4G LTE and not 5G. Besides these, it has been speculated that fhd Poco X3 Pro has been spotted on the C-DOT CEIR website hinting that ifs launch in India could be nearing.

Poco X3 Pro Details Revealed

As per the details revealed by the certification sites, the Poco X3 Pro moniker was revealed by the US regulatory site FCC. It was also confirmed by the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and associated the moniker with the model number M2102J20SG. Going by a report by MySmartPrice, the Poco X3 Pro has been spotted on multiple certification sites as stated above.

According to a report by XDADevelopers, the alleged Poco X3 Pro could be codenamed "vayu" and "bhima" that could be different models of the same base variant. It is claimed to make use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC (SM8150). For imaging, it could be fitted with a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor.

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the further development of the same. The only thing that we can say is that the Poco X3 Pro could be an upgraded variant of the Poco X3 that was launched in India in September last year.

Poco X3 Specifications

The Poco X3 flaunts a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a fast refresh rate 120Hz. Under its hood, the Poco X3 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 732G SoC teamed up with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage space. The other aspects of the Poco X3 include a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary Sony IMX682 sensor and a 20MP selfie camera sensor housed within a punch-hole cutout. A 6000mAh battery powers the device along with 33W fast-charging support.

Best Mobiles in India