Poco X3 Unboxing Video Surfaces Online; Launch Pegged For September 7 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Poco is ready to bring the successor of Poco X2 which will be called the Poco X3. The handset is expected to launch on September 7, 2020, and multiple leaks have given us insight into the specifications and design. Now, an unboxing video of the device has surfaced on YouTube which reaffirms the design elements as well as some of the key features.

Poco X3 Unboxing Video Leaks Online

The Poco X3 leaked unboxing video have been shared on YouTube by Tecvideos TV. The retail box shows the Poco X3 branding with NFC labelling. The Poco X3 is seen with a slim-bezel display with a punch-hole at the centre-top of the display.

The smartphone is seen with a gradient rear panel and the Poco branding below the camera setup. The quad-camera setup at the rear panel is placed inside a circular module. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security purposes.

The Poco X3 is leaked with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display panel. The display is said to offer a refresh rate of 144Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The device will ship with a hybrid SIM slot where you will be able to use one SIM and one microSD card at the same time.

The Poco X3 is likely going to be the first smartphone by the company which will be powered by the Snapdragon 732 processor. This chipset will be combined with Adreno 618 GPU. The unboxing video shows Android 10 OS with MIUI 12.0.1 user interface on top of it.

Coming to the optics, the quad-camera setup is confirmed to pack a 64MP primary sensor. The details on the other specifications are unknown as of now. However, we can't rule out the possibility of it featuring an ultra-wide-angle sensor, a depth sensor, and a macro sensor.

The punch-hole is speculated to pack a 20MP snapper for selfie and video calling. The device will be powered by a 5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

via

Best Mobiles in India