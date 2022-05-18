Poco X4 GT Spotted On IMEI Database; Coming To India? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Poco recently unveiled the Poco F4 GT 5G in the global market. Now, the brand is expected to bring another device named the X4 GT. The handset has been spotted on the IMEI database, confirming its moniker. The device is said to be the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro. This not surprising for us, the predecessor Poco X3 GT was announced as the rebranded version the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

Poco X4 GT Launch Expected Soon

The Poco X4 GT moniker was spotted (by Xiaomiui) on the IMEI database. The IMEI database listing also reveals the Poco X4 GT carries a model number of 22041216G and the codename xaga.

Based on the model number, the global model of the Poco X4 GT seems to be the rebadged Redmi Note 11T Pro. Further, the same model number device was earlier also spotted on FCC listing, revealing the Poco X4 GT will be available in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage options.

Poco X4 GT Expected Features

We expect the Poco X4 GT will have similar specs as the Note 11T Pro. The latter is said to launch this month in China alongside the Redmi Note 11T. Redmi did not reveal any specs of the Note 11T series device yet, but the company said the Pro model will have "turbo-level performance".

On the other hand, multiple leaks and certification sites have revealed that the phone will have a 6.6-inch FHD+ 144Hz display. It will include the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

Additionally, Xiaomiui also claims that Poco could also launch Poco X4 GT+ which will be rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro+. We suggest our readers take this piece of info with a pinch of salt as we don't have any confirmation from the brand.

Poco X4 GT Coming To India?

As of now, there is no info regarding the launch of the Poco X4 GT in India. The predecessor Poco X3 GT did not come to the country. However, Poco recently launched the Poco X4 Pro 5G which can be purchased starting at Rs. 18,999 in India.

Best Mobiles in India