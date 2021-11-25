Poco X4 India Launch Could Be Nearing, Spotted On IMEI Listing News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Of late, we are coming across numerous reports and speculations regarding the upcoming smartphones. Among these upcoming devices is the Poco X4 series that have been hitting the rumor mills. The forthcoming devices from Poco likely consists of two models - the Poco X4 and Poco X4 GT. Technically, there could be three smartphones as the Poco X4 could be launched in two variants - the standard variant and the NFC variant.

Now, adding to this speculation, the Poco X4 series smartphones have been spotted on the IMEI database listing hinting that these devices could be launched in India sometime soon. Let's take a look at the details of these upcoming models from here.

Poco X4 Series IMEI Listing

As per the listing on the IMEI database, the Poco X4 is likely to arrive with the model number 2201116PI and the Poco X4 NFC is tipped to carry the model number 2201116PG. These smartphones are likely to be launched soon in the country. The IMEI listing did not reveal the names of these phones but the leak claims that the same could belong to the Poco X4 series.

Adding more clarity, from the past launches by the brand, the letter 'i' in the model number hints that the device could be the Indian variant. On the other hand, the NFC variant is speculated to be launched in the global markets.

It remains to be seen if there will be a change in the specifications in both variants except for the removal of the NFC support in the standard variant of the Poco X4. This is something similar to what the company did in the past with the Poco X3 and Poco X3 NFC. We can expect the same trend to be followed by its successors as well.

However, these are mere speculations and we can expect the same to change in the future for the upcoming products. So, until there is an official confirmation, we can expect the same to be taken with a grain of salt. For more details, we need to wait for further reports regarding the Poco X4 and Poco X4 NFC to surface online. We will keep you updated regarding the same. This speculation follows the launch of the Poco M4 Pro 5G in India a few weeks back.

Poco M4 Pro 5G Specs

The Poco M4 Pro 5G bestows a 6.6-inch FHD+ 1080p display and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The company has improved the touch sampling rate taking it to 240Hz. Also, the display has slightly bright at 450 nits and it remains protected by Gorilla Glass 3. At the rear of the Poco M4 Pro 5G, the company has used a full-width camera panel. It features a 50MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera lens with a 119-degree field of view and a 16MP selfie camera

It is marketed just as an affordable 5G smartphone with superior battery life. In terms of battery, the Poco smartphone makes use of a 5000mAh battery as its predecessor. The upgrade comes in the charging speed as the device is bundled with a 33W fast charger. It is touted to charge the smartphone from 0 to 100 percent in just 59 minutes. In 10 minutes of plugging in the charger, the M4 Pro 5G can get 2.5 hours of video watching time.

