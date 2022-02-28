Poco X4 Pro 5G With 108MP Camera, 67W Fast Charging Announced News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As expected, at the MWC 2022, Poco took the wraps off the Poco X4 Pro 5G and Poco M4 Pro smartphones. The X series offering is a mid-range smartphone with an improved camera and support for 4G connectivity. Let's take a look at the Poco X4 Pro 5G details from here.

Poco X4 Pro 5G Specifications

The Poco X4 Pro 5G bestows a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone's display has a high refresh rate of 120Hz and an improved touch sampling rate of 320Hz as compared to 240Hz in its predecessor. Also, the screen is brighter with a peak brightness of 1,200 nits while the previous generation model had a brightness of 700 nits. The Poco X4 Pro 5G comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection, which is not an upgrade.

Under its hood, the Poco smartphone makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 690 SoC with two Cortex A76 cores and six Cortex A55 cores. It is touted to deliver 30% higher GPU performance with Adreno 619. The device has been launched in two storage configurations - 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM. There is a hybrid SIM card slot as well.

There is support for virtual RAM of up to 2GB on the entry-level variant with 6GB of RAM and 3GB on the high-end model with 8GB of RAM. Running MIUI 13 on top of Android, the smartphone from Poco comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack with Hi-Res Audio certification, an IR blaster, Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC.

For imaging, the Poco X4 Pro 5G comes with a triple-camera arrangement with a 108MP primary sensor, which is a major upgrade as compared to the 48MP sensor on the Poco X3 Pro. It comes with an aperture of f/1.9 and has the 9-in-1 pixel binning technology for low-light photography.

The other camera sensors include an 8MP secondary ultra-wide lens with a field of view of 118 degrees and a 2MP secondary macro lens. There is no depth sensor in the latest offering. At the front, there is a punch-hole cutout with a 16MP selfie camera sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Notably, the Poco X3 Pro has 20MP selfie camera sensor.

In terms of battery life, the Poco X4 Pro 5G makes use of a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging support. While the battery capacity is not a major upgrade, the fast charging support has been doubled with an included adapter as well. It is touted that the smartphone can last up to 15 hours of video playback with 100% battery life. Also, the fast charging support kicks into action and powers the battery up to 70% in just 20 minutes. A complete 100% battery power is reached in 41 minutes.

The other aspects of the Poco X4 Pro 5G include a thickness of 8.12 mm and it weighs at 205 grams. There is an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance. Also, it has dual speakers and a Z-axis linear motor. Poco has launched the smartphone in Laser Black, Poco Yellow and Laser Blue color options.

