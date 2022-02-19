Poco X4 Pro 5G Renders Leak Revealing Possible Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Already, we have been coming across numerous leaks and speculations regarding the Poco X4 Pro 5G. In a recent development, the alleged hands-on images of the smartphone have emerged online revealing what we can expect from its design. Following this, the possible renders of the Poco smartphone have been leaked.

Poco X4 Pro 5G Renders Leak

As per a report by PassionateGeekz has shared some official-looking renders of the upcoming Poco smartphone. These renders show all three color options of the smartphone including Laser Blue, Poco Yellow, and Laser Black. Besides this, the handset appears to have a white-colored pattern at its rear. Even the 5G branding is seen at the bottom while there is a Poco logo on the camera bay.

On observing closely, the Poco X4 Pro 5G appears to flaunt an AI-powered triple-camera module at the rear housing a 108MP primary sensor. As per reports, this could be the Samsung HM2 sensor. Recently, the tipster Yogesh Brar revealed that the global variant of the Poco smartphone in question will use a 108MP primary sensor while the Indian variant might get a 64MP primary sensor.

Apart from this, at the front, the leaked renders show that the Poco X4 Pro 5G could feature a punch-hole cutout at the top center to house the selfie camera sensor. It is seen that there are thin bezels around the screen.

Poco X4 Pro 5G Leaked Specs

From the existing reports, the Poco X4 Pro 5G, which could be the rebranded Redmi Note 11 5G is tipped to be launched with a 6.7-inch AMOLED DotDisplay, which means a punch-hole display. The screen is said to have a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth transition. The reports go on to state that there could be a 16MP selfie camera sensor. Also, the camera module at the rear is said to house an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP tertiary macro lens.

Under its hood, the Poco X4 Pro 5G is likely to get the power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor teamed up with 6GB/8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage space. The device is said to run Android 11 topped with MIUI 13. The other notable aspect of this smartphone is the presence of a 5000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

