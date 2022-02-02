Poco X4 Pro 5G Could Be Rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

An upcoming Poco smartphone with the model number 2201116PG has been spotted on certification sites recently. It was spotted at the FCC database and a Malaysian certification site as well. Also, the Indian variant of this smartphone with the model number 2201116PI hinting at the imminent launch of the device.

Adding to this, a report by DealnTech shows that the upcoming smartphone was spotted on the TDRA certification database. The listing shows that the device could be launched with the moniker Poco X4 Pro 5G.

Poco X4 Pro 5G Certification Listing

From the various models of the device that have been spotted on different certification sites, we can get to know that the global edition could carry the model number 2201116PG while the Indian variant could carry the model number 2201116PI. Notably, the IMEI listing of the device was spotted back in November last year. Back then, it was speculated that the device could belong to the Poco X4 series but the exact model name was not known.

Rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G?

Given that the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G was launched in the global markets with the model number 2201116SC and 2201116SI in the Chinese and Indian variants respectively. On the other hand, it was launched with the model numbers 2201116SG and 2201116SR and their monikers are not known.

Going by a report that surfaced back in December last year, the Poco phones with the model numbers 2201116PI or 2201116PG could be identical to the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. From this, we can expect the 2201116PG to be the global variant of the Redmi phone with the moniker Poco X4 Pro 5G.

Poco X4 Pro 5G Expected Specs

What's more, the existing reports make us believe that the Poco X4 Pro 5G could be unveiled with a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a fast refresh rate of 120Hz. The hardware aspects of the smartphone could comprise an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC teamed up with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage space.

Running Android 11 topped with MIUI 13, the Poco X4 Pro 5G could get the power from a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It has a triple-camera setup with a 108MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP tertiary macro lens. The device gets a 16MP selfie camera sensor, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers.

Best Mobiles in India