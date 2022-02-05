Just In
Poco X4 5G With SD695 Spotted On Geekbench; Expected Launch, Key Specifications
Poco is working on the Poco X4 series handsets and the lineup is expected to include the Poco X4, Poco X4 Pro, Poco X4 NFC, and the Poco X4 GT. However, Poco did not reveal anything regarding this. Now, the Indian variant of the standard Poco X4 5G with model number 2201116PI was spotted on the Geekbench benchmark website. The handset already received the IMEI database, NBTC certification, and BIS certification.
Poco X4 5G Features Revealed
The upcoming Poco X4 5G will be the successor of the Poco X3 that was launched back in 2020 in India. The Poco X4 5G is managed to score 688 points in the single-core test and 2052 points in the multi-core test of the Geekbench 5 benchmark test.
The Geekbench listing also reveals key specs of the Poco X4 5G which makes us believe that the device could be rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G global model. As per the listing, the Poco X4 5G will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor paired with 6GB RAM. Further, the phone is listed to run Android 11 OS.
Poco X4 5G: What More To Expect?
If the smartphone will indeed be rebranded of the Note 11 Pro 5G, we expect other features will include a 6.67 FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
There will be a punch-hole cutout at the front to house the selfie camera sensor. The phone will be available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage which will support additional storage expansion of up to 1TB using a dedicated microSD slot.
For imaging, the phone will have a triple camera system including a 108MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro shooter. Moreover, there will be a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 67W charging support, a 16MP front-facing sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, it will come with 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C port for charging.
Poco X4 5G Expected Price & Launch In India
The pricing of the Redmi Note 11 Pro global variant starts at $329 (roughly Rs. 24,550). Based on this, we expect the Poco X4 5G will come at least under Rs. 30,000 in the country. However, it will be better to take with a pinch of salt until any further info comes out. As far as the launch is concerned, the device is said to arrive in Q1 2022 in India.
Poco X4 5G: Better Than Poco X3?
If the aforementioned features are to be believed, the successor will offer several upgrades over the precursor Poco X3. Firstly, the Poco X3 does not support 5G connectivity and it features a 64MP camera, while the upcoming Poco X4 5G is expected to with a 108MP main lens. Besides, the upcoming model will include 67W charging tech, while the Poco X3 packs only 33W charging.
