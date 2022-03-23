Just In
Poco X4 Pro 5G Detailed Features Revealed Ahead Of March 28 Launch; How’s It Different From Global Model?
Poco is all set to unveil the Poco X4 Pro 5G on March 28 in India. The handset was originally unveiled globally alongside the Poco M4 Pro at the MWC 2022. The latter was launched last month itself in the country. The Indian variant of the Poco X4 Pro 5G is expected to offer some changes in terms of cameras. Now, the detailed features have been revealed by tipster Yogesh Brar ahead of the official announcement.
Poco X4 Pro 5G Features In India
The features of the Poco X4 Pro are quite similar to the recently launched Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. The device is said to have a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC which will be paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage that is expected to support for a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.
POCO X4 Pro 5G (India)— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) March 23, 2022
•6.67" FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz
•Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G
•6/8GB LPDDR4X RAM
•128GB UFS 2.2 storage
•Rear Cam: 64MP + 8MP (UW) + 2MP (macro)
•Front Cam: 16MP
•Android 11, MIUI 13
•5,000mAh battery
•67W Fast Charging
Side-mounted FP, 7 5G bands
For imaging, the Indian variant of the Poco X4 Pro 5G will have a 64MP main lens, while the global model has a 108MP primary camera. Other camera sensors will be the remain same which will include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP macro shooter.
Upfront, the upcoming Poco phone is tipped to come with a 16MP selfie camera sensor. It will be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 67W fast charging support. Other features will include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and Android 11 OS. Lastly, the Poco X4 Pro 5G will come with 7 5G bands support in India.
Poco X4 Pro 5G Expected Price In India
As of now, there is no info regarding the pricing of the upcoming Poco X4 Pro 5G in India. Since it will have a similar set of features as the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. We expect it might cost similarly to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+. For the unaware, Xiaomi launched the Note 11 Pro+ with a starting price of Rs. 20,999. Further, the upcoming Poco X4 Pro 5G can be purchased via Flipkart.
