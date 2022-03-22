Just In
- 21 min ago Are Medical Tests For Online Term Insurance Important?
- 27 min ago Flipkart Infinix Days Sale: Discount Offers On Infinix Note 11, Infinix Hot 11S, Infinix Zero 5G, More
- 1 hr ago Oppo Watch Free First India Sale On March 29; Price And Features To Check Out
- 3 hrs ago Realme 9 5G Review: Mid-Tier 5G Smartphone With Good Battery Life
Don't Miss
- Automobiles iVoomi Jeet, Jeet Pro & S1 e-Scooters Launched In India - Prices Start At Rs 82,999
- Movies Zoe Saldana Revealed She Was ‘Moved To Tears' After Watching Avatar 2 Footage
- News Indian origin students murdered in London: Cops charge boyfriend
- Finance Buy This Multibagger Metal Stock For A Target Price of Rs 600: HEM Securities
- Education GATE 2022 Toppers List Released, Download GATE 2022 Scorecard On gate.iitkgp.ac.in
- Sports ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Here's How India Can Qualify For Semifinals
- Lifestyle Dipping Face In Ice-Cold Water AKA Ice Water Facial: Does It Help Improve Your Skin?
- Travel How to Start Planning Your Summer Vacation
Poco X4 Pro 5G Coming To India On March 28th Via Flipkart
Poco India has now confirmed that their latest offering -- the Poco X4 Pro 5G will be coming to India on March 28. Just like the majority of Poco smartphones, the latest X4 Pro 5G will be available Flipkart exclusive and is expected to cost less than the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, which was recently launched in India.
Likely To Be An Affordable Variant Of The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G
Poco has always been known for offering smartphones at an aggressive price tag, and the company is likely to do the same for its next offering -- the Poco X4 Pro 5G. The specs sheet makes it pretty evident that the Poco X4 Pro 5G is based on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G with a few tweaks, and here are the details.
When compared to the international variant, the Indian version of the Poco X4 Pro 5G seems to have a 64MP primary camera, which is expected to be the only difference between the Poco X4 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G in India.
The Poco X4 Pro 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone has a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is again identical to the display on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G smartphone.
We’re ready to captivate - with the #OneX4all.— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) March 22, 2022
Indulge yourself in a whole new dimension of smartphones with the #POCO𝕏𝟜ℙ𝕣𝕠5G.
Get ready to watch India’s first advanced Mocap launch on 28.03.2022 @ 12PM: https://t.co/8fY1Mi4xfO pic.twitter.com/4GLjLZ3GC9
The Poco X4 Pro 5G has a triple camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2MP depth camera. At the front, the device has a 16MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability. Due to the chipset limitations, the Poco X4 Pro 5G will not support 4K video recording, again, identical to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G.
A 5,000 mAh battery powers the Poco X4 Pro 5G, and the device will support up to 67W of fast charging. As of now, it is unclear if the Indian variant of the Poco X4 Pro 5G will also come with a 67W fast charging.
Poco X4 Pro 5G Price In India
The Poco X4 Pro 5G is expected to be priced less than Rs. 20,000 and will be a lot cheaper than the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. Given these phones have a lot in common, the company might have tweaked the camera to differentiate between the two devices.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
21,000
-
26,999
-
49,000
-
43,900
-
14,999
-
18,999
-
26,999
-
20,185
-
14,390
-
10,040