Poco X4 Pro 5G Coming To India On March 28th Via Flipkart

Poco India has now confirmed that their latest offering -- the Poco X4 Pro 5G will be coming to India on March 28. Just like the majority of Poco smartphones, the latest X4 Pro 5G will be available Flipkart exclusive and is expected to cost less than the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, which was recently launched in India.

Likely To Be An Affordable Variant Of The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Poco has always been known for offering smartphones at an aggressive price tag, and the company is likely to do the same for its next offering -- the Poco X4 Pro 5G. The specs sheet makes it pretty evident that the Poco X4 Pro 5G is based on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G with a few tweaks, and here are the details.

When compared to the international variant, the Indian version of the Poco X4 Pro 5G seems to have a 64MP primary camera, which is expected to be the only difference between the Poco X4 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G in India.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone has a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is again identical to the display on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G smartphone.

We’re ready to captivate - with the #OneX4all.

Indulge yourself in a whole new dimension of smartphones with the #POCO𝕏𝟜ℙ𝕣𝕠5G.



Get ready to watch India’s first advanced Mocap launch on 28.03.2022 @ 12PM: https://t.co/8fY1Mi4xfO pic.twitter.com/4GLjLZ3GC9 — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) March 22, 2022

The Poco X4 Pro 5G has a triple camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2MP depth camera. At the front, the device has a 16MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability. Due to the chipset limitations, the Poco X4 Pro 5G will not support 4K video recording, again, identical to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G.

A 5,000 mAh battery powers the Poco X4 Pro 5G, and the device will support up to 67W of fast charging. As of now, it is unclear if the Indian variant of the Poco X4 Pro 5G will also come with a 67W fast charging.

Poco X4 Pro 5G Price In India

The Poco X4 Pro 5G is expected to be priced less than Rs. 20,000 and will be a lot cheaper than the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. Given these phones have a lot in common, the company might have tweaked the camera to differentiate between the two devices.

