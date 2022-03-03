Poco X4 Pro 5G, Poco Watch India Launch Could Be Imminent News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, Poco X4 Pro 5G was unveiled in the global markets and is expected to be launched soon in India. As per fresh information from rumors and speculations, the company is in plans to unveil its first smartwatch soon. Notably, the wearable was spotted at many certification sites such as SGS Belgium, TKDN of Indonesia, BIS of India, SIRIM of Malaysia and EEC of Europe.

As per a recent claim by tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter, the Poco X4 Pro 5G could be launched soon in India. Going by the track record of the tipster, we can expect the smartphone to hit the retail shelves in the country this month itself.

Poco X4 Pro 5G Specifications

The Poco X4 Pro 5G bestows a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It gets the Gorilla Glass 5 protection as well. The Poco smartphone makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 690 SoC and comes in two configurations - 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM.

Running MIUI 13 on top of Android, the smartphone from Poco comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack with Hi-Res Audio certification, an IR blaster, Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC. For imaging, the Poco X4 Pro 5G comes with a triple-camera arrangement with a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide lens and a 2MP secondary macro lens. There is a punch-hole cutout with a 16MP selfie camera sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

A 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging support. It is touted that the smartphone can last up to 15 hours of video playback with 100% battery life. Also, the fast charging support kicks into action and powers the battery up to 70% in just 20 minutes.

Poco Smartwatch Details

As hinted by the tipster, the alleged Poco Watch will carry the model number M2131W1. It has been spotted clearing the BIS certification database, which hints at an imminent launch in India. It is also believed that the company might bring its first-ever TWS earbuds called POP Buds soon alongside another audio product.

Best Mobiles in India