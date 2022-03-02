Poco Watch Charging Speed Revealed; Two Audio Products Also In Pipeline News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Poco is expected to its first-ever smartwatch soon. The smartwatch with the model number M2131W1 was recently spotted on the Russian Electronic Certification. However, the listing did not reveal any specs of the Poco watch. Now, the watch has received SGS certification, revealing its charging speed. However, Poco has not revealed anything about its watch as of now.

Poco Watch Charging Details Revealed

The Poco watch with model number M2131W1 has been spotted (via tipster Piyush Bhasarkar) on the SGS Belgium certification. As per the listing, the watch will come with 1.5W charging speed support. Besides, the watch was also spotted on Malaysia's SIRIM and Indonesia's SDPPI certification sites with the same model number.

Poco Watch: What To Expect?

Apart from the charging speed, the other details of the upcoming Poco watch are still unknown. However, the EEC platform was previously revealed that the Poco smartwatch is manufactured by China's 70mai. For the unaware, 70mai is a partner brand of Xiaomi that offers IoT (Internet of Things) products. We expect to get more info about the Poco watch in the coming days.

Alongside, Poco's executive previously revealed their plans to expand into the ecosystem products in 2022. This means the brand will launch more wearable and other IoT devices this year.

We already know Poco is expected to bring its first TWS earbuds dubbed the Poco Pop Buds soon. Earlier, the Bluetooth SIG certification suggested that the upcoming Poco TWS earbuds will be rebranded of the Redmi AirPods 3 Pro which is already available in the Chinese market. So, the earbuds will come with 9mm drivers and an oval shape charging case with support for a USB Type C port and Qi charging.

The earbuds will also support active noise cancellation, which blocks the noise up to 35dB. In terms of battery, it will deliver a battery life of up to six hours on a single charge and a total of 28 hours with the charging case. Other features will include touch controls, wear detection, 69ms low latency mode, and an IPX4 rating.

Also, the Poco Neckband-Style Bluetooth earphones are rumored to launch in the market. It is said to come as the rebranded version of the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro.

