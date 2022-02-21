Poco Smartwatch Launch Could Be Imminent, Hints EEC Listing News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Poco is known for selling smartphones that have high value-to-performance at affordable pricing. The company's offerings including the Poco F1 that debuted in 2018 and the Poco F3 series launched last year are quite popular. These smartphones feature the latest generation chipsets from Qualcomm and are priced competitively, thereby making them rivals to the high-end devices out there.

In 2022, it looks like Poco is all set to make a splash once again with its upcoming launches. However, the company is not going to do this with a new smartphone but a smartwatch. As per leaks from a Twitter-based tipster Piyush Bhasarkar, a screenshot of a listing of an upcoming Poco smartwatch on the EEC, a Russian electronics certification database has been revealed.

Poco Smartwatch: What To Expect?

From the listing of the alleged Poco smartwatch on the EEC platform, it appears to carry the model number Poco M2131W1. The manufacturer of the smartwatch is listed as 70mai Co. Ltd. in Shanghai, China. Notably, 70mai is the one of the brands that is currently integrated into their Xiaomi IoT (Internet of Things) ecosystem.

While 70mai is not known for smartwatch manufacturing, we have already heard of dashcams such as Dash Cam A400, Dash Cam 1S, and Dash Cam Pro Plus that have been launched by the company.

Moving on to the product, the EEC listing does not reveal much about the Poco smartwatch that is on cards. Notably, this is the first time we are talking about Poco's entry into the smartwatch market.

However, there was an idea regarding the same as the company's executive revealed their intentions to expand into the ecosystem products in 2022. For those who are unaware, late last year, Kevin Qiu, the head of Poco Global stated that they think smartphone plus IoT is a major strategy for them.

With this claim, we believe that the company might add other offerings including earbuds, smartwatches and fitness bands, power banks and more products to its IoT ecosystem. With these products, Poco will be able to create a more seamless experience for users who are building brand loyalty among its customer base. We can expect further details to be revealed regarding Poco smartwatch in the coming months.

