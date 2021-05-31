Poco Pop Buds Might Be Rebranded Of Redmi AirDots 3 Pro; Specifications, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Last year, Poco confirmed the launch of its first TWS earbuds - Poco Pop Buds. However, the product is yet to go official but the launch seems now around the corner. The latest development has confirmed that the upcoming earbuds will be the rebranded version of the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro.

The AirDots 3 Pro has been certified by Bluetooth SIG certification, suggesting the earbuds will arrive in India and other markets as the Redmi Buds 3 Pro and the Poco Pop Buds as well. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this.

Poco Pop Buds Or Redmi Buds 3 Pro: What To Expect?

If the Poco Pop Buds or Redmi Buds 3 Pro is truly rebranded of the AirPods 3 Pro then the features are also believed to be similar. Going by this, the earbuds will feature 9mm drivers and an oval shape charging case with support for a USB Type C port and Qi charging as well.

The Poco Pop Buds or the Redmi Buds 3 Pro will also support active noise cancellation along with three mics that will block noise by up to 35dB. Moreover, the earbuds will offer a battery life of up to six hours on a single charge and a total of 28 hours with the charging case. It will also deliver three hours of playback with a 10-minute charge. Other features will include touch controls, wear detection, 69ms latency mode, IPX4-certified, and so on.

As far as the price is concerned, the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro is selling in China for CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,400). So, the Poco Pop Buds/Redmi Buds 3 Pro is also believed to come with a similar price tag. However, we expect Poco could add some new color variants in addition to the existing Crystal Ash and Obsidian Black options.

Poco Pop Buds Or Redmi Buds 3 Pro In India

There is a chance the earbuds will come in India under the Poco Pop Buds moniker. If this appears to be true then Poco will soon confirm it, as the brand has already announced the launch of its upcoming Poco F3 GT smartphone which will take place in Q3 2021.

We cannot get to any conclusion about the competition until the brand reveals anything. However, we can expect that the upcoming Poco earbuds can also get a positive response from consumers like the company's smartphones. Besides, the earbuds are expected to lock horns with brands like Boat and Noise in the country.

