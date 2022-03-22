Poco X4 Pro 5G India Launch Date Teased: Expected Price And Specs News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Last month, the Poco X4 Pro 5G was unveiled globally alongside the Poco M4 Pro at the MWC 2022. Soon after the global announcement, the latter was launched in India but we are yet to get an official launch date for the former in the country. Now, it looks like it is nearing as the company has taken to its Twitter handle to confirm the arrival of the Poco X4 Pro 5G in India.

A few days back, there were speculations that the Poco X4 Pro 5G could be launched in the country with a 64MP primary sensor instead of the 108MP sensor on its global variant. Given that the launch date of the smartphone in India is nearing, we can get to know what it will bundle for its users soon.

Poco X4 Pro 5G India Launch Teased

Poco has shared a teaser on its Twitter handle. This teaser states "The X has a date! Let's know if you're able to find it". The launch date of the Poco X4 Pro 5G in the country has been revealed in Roman numbers X and IV, which hints at April 10. Notably, the device is expected to arrive in three color options - Laser Blue, Laser Black, and Poco Yellow. For now, the possible pricing of the smartphone in India remains unknown but it could be similar to its European pricing, which is 299 euros (approx. Rs. 25,500).

Poco X4 Pro 5G Specifications

Given that the Poco smartphone is all set to be launched in the country soon, here we have listed the specifications of the device. To recap, the Poco X4 Pro 5G has been launched with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection as well.

Under its hood, the Poco smartphone makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 690 SoC along with two storage configurations - 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM. There is a hybrid SIM card slot as well that supports up to 1TB of additional storage space using a microSD card.

There is support for virtual RAM of up to 2GB on the entry-level variant with 6GB of RAM and 3GB on the high-end model with 8GB of RAM. Running MIUI 13 on top of Android, the smartphone from Poco comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack with Hi-Res Audio certification, an IR blaster, Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC.

For imaging, the Poco X4 Pro 5G comes with a triple-camera arrangement with a 64MP primary sensor. The camera module comprises other sensors including an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. It has a 16MP selfie shooter on the front, housed in a punch-hole cutout. However, the company is yet to confirm if the smartphone will be launched in the country with a 64MP sensor or a 108MP sensor.

A 5000 mAh Li-Polymer battery powers the smartphone. In addition to being non-replaceable by nature, the cell supports 67W Turbo Charging technology. For security, the Poco X4 Pro 5G features a fingerprint sensor on the side and twin stereo speakers.

