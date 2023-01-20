Poco X5 Pro 5G Smartphone Leaked By Cricketer Hardik Pandya; Launch Imminent News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Poco recently started teasing its new Poco X5 Pro 5G smartphone on Flipkart. The device is expected to be released in the Indian market in early February 2023. Ahead of its launch, the Poco X5 Pro's real-life image has surfaced. Famous Indian cricketer, Hardik Pandya, has leaked the rear look of the upcoming smartphone.

In the leaked image, the cricketer is seen chilling after the recent ODI cricket match against New Zealand. The flamboyant all-rounder can be seen using a yellow-colored Poco X5 Pro 5G, which seems fitting as he has a gray-colored Mercedes AMG G-Wagon SUV to go with it.

Talking about the device, it carries a familiar Poco design language with a glossy black top portion with a color-blended camera island. The camera island boasts a triple camera sensor. The "Poco" branding is seen flanking the camera island. Unfortunately, the front look of the device isn't revealed in the image. You can expect the device to come with a hole-punch camera cutout on the display for the selfie sensor.

Poco X5 Pro 5G: Specifications (Expected)

The Poco X5 Pro 5G is rumored to be a rebranded Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition under the skin, which was launched in China recently. If the rumors hold true, the Poco X5 Pro could be powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor, which is a very capable upper mid-range chipset. We can expect it to be paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

Moving to its cameras, the Poco X5 Pro 5G could be equipped with a 108MP primary shooter, an 8Mp ultrawide snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies and video calling duties are likely to be handled by a 16MP front-facing shooter. The handset may be powered by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 67W fast charging support.

