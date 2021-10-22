Portless Apple iPhone Might Soon Be Reality And Here Is The Proof News oi-Vivek

In 2020, Apple launched its first set of iPhones with fast wireless charging and MagSafe support. This made many people wonder if Apple is working on a completely portless iPhone in the near future. Now, with the launch of the Apple Watch Series 7, it proves that Apple could launch a portless iPhone in the near future and the company might even remove the charging cable and just ship the unit in the box.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is the first Apple Watch to launch sans a physical diagnostic port. Instead, the device uses a high-frequency wireless interface to transmit data to and fro from a computer to diagnose the Apple Watch Series 7, if it needs to be repaired.

Lightning To Nothing?

We think so, though many suggest that Apple might soon replace the lightning port with a USB Type-C port. We believe that Apple will continue to use a lightning port for charging and data syncing or it will completely remove the lightning port altogether.

Do note that, charging ports are some of the most repaired parts on a smartphone, as they are used on an everyday basis. The lightning port on the Apple iPhone can be used for charging the device and to sync the data between two devices. However, given the current world, it is mostly used for charging the smartphone.

Most modern iPhones already support wireless charging, where the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 series of smartphones can charge at 15W with the MagSafe wireless chargers. Before getting rid of the wired charging port, the company is likely to further optimize wireless charging to reduce heating issues.

It Will Also Help To Improve Water Resistant

The Apple Watch Series 7 is currently the most water and dust-resistant device from the company, and it looks like Apple achieved the same by removing the diagnostic port. Given this development, the future portless iPhones might also get better water and dust resistance ratings.

With that, Apple will stop providing even the charging cable and could further reduce the size of the Apple iPhone. Don't expect a portless iPhone next year or a year after that. We might have to wait at least four to five years to get a glimpse at the first portless iPhone.

Best Mobiles in India