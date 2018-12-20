Possible OnePlus 7, the first 5G smartphone with a circular camera cutout leak

OnePlus is known for launching affordable flagship smartphones with futuristic technology like Warp fast charging, in-display fingerprint sensor and more. Just a few weeks before the company launched the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, which is the first smartphone in India with 10 GB of RAM.

The latest leak directly from the OnePlus's boardroom is hinting towards the design of the next smartphone from OnePlus. Someone has taken the picture in the boardroom, and the same has been shared on social media by Ishan Agarwal (he received the image anonymously).

Prototype? Maybe

It looks like OnePlus is finalizing the design choice for their upcoming smartphone, and the next mobile phone from OnePlus is most likely to look similar to the one seen on the picture.

Just like the OnePlus 6T, the prototype or the OnePlus 7 has a seamless back panel with a circular camera cutout, which is reminiscent of the Nokia Lumia 1020. The picture does not predict additional changes apart from the camera bump.

OnePlus has also confirmed that the company will be launching a 5G smartphone in early 2019, and OnePlus will be one of the first brands to launch a mobile phone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and Snapdragon X50 5G modem with support for 5G network out of the box.

The design does look fresh compared to the previous smartphones, and the mobile is expected to launch in a bunch of colors including Black, White, and Red.

Considering the time frame of the launch of the OnePlus 6 (launched in May 2018), the possible successor to the OnePlus 6T aka the OnePlus 7 is most likely to launch May 2019. The company might also showcase the device at the upcoming MWC 2019 in Barcelona. What do you think about the design choice of the upcoming smartphone from OnePlus? Share your views in the comment box.