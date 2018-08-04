Pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Note9 and win 15000 V-Bucks on Fortnite Mobile

Fortnite Mobile is expected to launch soon for Android devices. Epic Games, the creators of the Fortnite has announced back in May that the popular game will be available this summer. According to XDADevelopers, Samsung and Epic Games joined their hands to launch the game for Android exclusively on the Galaxy Note9.

According to the reports, the game will be exclusive to the Galaxy Note9 for 30 days. It will be exclusive for Samsung Galaxy for up to 3 months. XDADevelopers has found that the Epic Games will give 15,000 V-Bucks to the user who will pre-order the upcoming Galaxy Note 9.

Fortnite is a free game, but the company offers in-app purchase which can be done by purchasing V-Bucks to buy items like Battle Pass, skins, dances, emotes, gliders and pickaxes. Reports claim that the company has made over $1 billion through these in-app purchases. This might be the reason why the company is not distributing the mobile game via Google Play Store.

According to rumors, the game will be available on Epic Games' official website for selected devices after the Galaxy Note 9 exclusive period is over. Samsung believes this strategy will encourage the young gamers to buy the Galaxy Note9.

The minimum specifications required for playing Fortnite Mobile on Android seem to be having a CPU of Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, MediaTek MT6737, Exynos 7870, or HiSilicon Kirin 655; GPU as Adreno 505 and Mali-T720; and 3GBs of RAM. If your device matches or exceeds these specifications, it should be able to run Fortnite Mobile.

Here is the list of Samsung smartphone which will support Fortnite Mobile

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime (2017)

Samsung Galaxy On7 (2016)

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S7 edge

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8+