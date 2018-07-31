List of Samsung smartphones that support Fortnite Mobile game

Fortnite Mobile on Android is a much-awaited upcoming release of an already hugely popular game. Since launching on Apple iOS, users of Android smartphones and tablets have been wondering when Fortnite would launch on their devices too. The Android release has apparently been delayed as we recently reported that it will be launching as an exclusive with the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. This exclusivity will supposedly last 30 days. After 30 days, Fortnite Mobile on Android will become available for all supported Android devices.

Fortnite Mobile on Android will support about 40 devices at launch. However, there are some devices from Samsung that support Fortnite. What these smartphones have in common is that they are all powerful enough to run the game.

The minimum specifications for Fortnite Mobile on Android seem to be having a CPU of Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, MediaTek MT6737, Exynos 7870, or HiSilicon Kirin 655; GPU as Adreno 505 and Mali-T720; and 3GBs of RAM. If your device matches or exceeds these specifications, it should be able to run Fortnite Mobile.

So, here is a list of Samsung smartphones taken straight from Epic Games' own website, supporting Fortnite mobile game, at their respective price point. We will keep updating the list in future as well. As for now, you can have a look at this interesting collection.