List of Samsung smartphones that support Fortnite Mobile game

Fortnite Mobile on Android is a much-awaited upcoming release of an already hugely popular game. Since launching on Apple iOS, users of Android smartphones and tablets have been wondering when Fortnite would launch on their devices too. The Android release has apparently been delayed as we recently reported that it will be launching as an exclusive with the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. This exclusivity will supposedly last 30 days. After 30 days, Fortnite Mobile on Android will become available for all supported Android devices.
Fortnite Mobile on Android will support about 40 devices at launch. However, there are some devices from Samsung that support Fortnite. What these smartphones have in common is that they are all powerful enough to run the game.
The minimum specifications for Fortnite Mobile on Android seem to be having a CPU of Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, MediaTek MT6737, Exynos 7870, or HiSilicon Kirin 655; GPU as Adreno 505 and Mali-T720; and 3GBs of RAM. If your device matches or exceeds these specifications, it should be able to run Fortnite Mobile.
So, here is a list of Samsung smartphones taken straight from Epic Games' own website, supporting Fortnite mobile game, at their respective price point. We will keep updating the list in future as well. As for now, you can have a look at this interesting collection.
Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 processor with Mali-T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, NFC, USB Type-C
- 3000mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 processor with Mali-T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3600mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime (2017)
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime (2017)
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro (2017)
Best Price of Galaxy J7 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display
- 1.6GHz Exynos 7870 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G LTE/WiFi
- Samsung Pay
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3600mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Best Price of Galaxy Note 8
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On7 (2016)
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy On7 (2016)
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GBGB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S9
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S9
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- 3000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S9+
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S9+
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S7
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S7
Key Specs
- 5.1-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 577 PPI Super AMOLED always-on display
- Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.7 aperture, Smart OIS
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/1.7 aperture
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S7 edge
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S7 edge
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Display
- Exynos/Snapdragon 820 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- LTE
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- IP68
- Always-On Display
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3600 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S8
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S8
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S8+
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S8+
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 529ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with fast Charging