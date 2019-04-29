Pre-orders open for OPPO's Marvel Avengers Limited Edition on Amazon News oi-Karan Sharma Amazon has listed OPPO F11 Pro's Marvel Avengers Limited Edition for pre-order. Here's how you can get it one for your self.

The much-awaited OPPO F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition is now live on Amazon India. Customers can pre-order the exquisitely crafted box containing the limited edition starting today.The special edition of OPPO F11 Pro comes with 6GB of RAM and a bigger storage capacity of 128GB and premium glossy body finish with a bold red Avengers logo. The OPPO F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition includes a Captain America inspired case with the iconic shield that can be used as a phone holder.

It also includes a stamped collectors' badge, a delight for Marvel's Avengers enthusiasts. What's more, the OPPO F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition comes with 4,000mAh non-removable battery with VOOC flash charge 3.0. The company claims that it is capable of reaching full charge 20 minutes faster than its previous version.

Customers can also shop for other popular OPPO smartphones like the standard F11 Pro, F9 Pro, A3s, A5, A7 and R17 on Amazon.

How to pre-order the Oppo F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition

First, you need to click this link which will take you to the pre-order page of the smartphone.

Under the Avengers banner, you can see 'Pre-Order Now' click on the button and you will be directed to the product page.

On the extreme right corner, you can see a panel with two options 'Pre-order this item today' and 'Pre-order now'.

You have to click on 'Pre-order now' now you have to confirm the delivery address of the product and then you have made the payment for the purchase. You can also opt for the EMI and Cash on Delivery option.

Once the payment is done your pre-order is placed and you will be the first one to receive the smartphone. According to the teaser page on Amazon, the Oppo F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition will be releasing on May 1.