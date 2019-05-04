Premium smartphones makers have increase prices with every new launch News oi-Priyanka Dua The recently launched S10 was announced with a 3 percent reduced price of ₹55,900 comparing the previous edition.

According to a report by TechArch, premium smartphones makers have increased prices with every new launch at an average of 12.9 percent.

Samsung's Galaxy S series witnessed the lowest increase in pricing at 8 percent compared to Apple's iPhone at a 20 percent price rise with every new addition to the flagship series.

TechArch said Samsung is the only brand which has also decreased the price with new edition launch of the Galaxy S series. It launched S8 and S9 at the same price as ₹57,900 in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

On the other side, Apple launched its iPhone X at a whopping 39 percent increase in the price compared to the previous edition of the Smartphone.

This was its 2nd highest increase in the price after the iPhone 5, which was launched in 2013 at an increase of 32 percent over the previous edition. While Apple does suffer because of the import duty levied on CBUs (Complete Built Units) by the government to encourage domestic manufacturing, it still does not justify the steep price hike Apple did for the most recent flagship launch.

Comparing this Google's Pixel, which is also a fully CBU level imported Smartphone has only seen an 11.7 percent increase in price with new edition launches of the series. Incidentally, this is lower than the industry average of 12.9 percent price rise with a new edition of the flagship series.

"OnePlus has adopted a consistent pricing strategy where it has been increasing the price with every new launch in a regular pattern. Other brands exhibit irregular pricing strategy as portrayed in the Smartphone Flagships Constellation Map," said Faisal Kawoosa, Founder and Chief Analyst, techARC.

"This has led the brand to achieve growth in revenues as well as profitability with consumers getting a better experience at the incremental price increase," Faisal added.

Furthermore, the report said that the ideal price range of upcoming OnePlus 7 starting from ₹37,000 to ₹39,500 projected on the basis of previous pricing pattern adopted by the brand.

OnePlus has increased average 12.6 percent price with every new flagship launch.