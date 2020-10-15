Premium Smartphones Might Not See Slowdown, Says Analysts News oi-Priyanka Dua

The premium smartphone industry is unlikely to see any slowdown, as Apple has launched a new series of smartphones. This means that this will force both Samsung and OnePlus to bring more devices in the same category to give tough competition to Apple.

"This year, India's premium smartphone segment has seen traction with Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo launching their premium models. In addition, Samsung has changed its strategy with its Light and FE series for Galaxy smartphones. The market will see more action after the iPhone 12 series launch," said Tarun Pathak, associate director at Counterpoint Research.

The research firm said that 40 percent of sales in the premium segment, especially in the Rs. 30,000 is likely to happen in Q4 2020. "All brands have the capability to showcase their technology expertise. Also, they can make up lost revenue at the entry-level through the premium segment," Pathak added.

On the other hand, Navkendar Singh, the research director of IDC believes that there many challenges for the premium segment as the economic condition will force customers to buy smartphones under Rs. 20,000. "Apple's iPhone 12 series launch will result in action in the Rs. 50,000 plus segment in India for a few months post the availability of newer iPhone models," Singh said.

Furthermore, the report added that Samsung and OnePlus likely to give direct competition to the iPhone SE, XR, and 11 handsets, which will be available at discounted rates. Notably, Apple has reduced the prices of other handsets, after launching the iPhone 12 series.

Here Is A List Of All iPhone That Are Available On Discounted Rates

iPhone SE 64GB storage: Rs. 39,900

iPhone SE 128GB storage: Rs. 44,900

iPhone SE 256GB storage: Rs. 54,900

iPhone XR 64GB storage: Rs. 47,900

iPhone XR 128GB storage: Rs. 52,900

iPhone 11 64GB storage: Rs. 54,900

iPhone 11 128GB storage: Rs. 59,900

iPhone 11 256GB storage: Rs. 69,900

