iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone SE 2020 Receives Price Cut In India: Price Starts At Rs. 39,900

Apple has officially launched the iPhone 12, iPhone Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max with a starting price of Rs. 69,900. Just a day after the official announcement, the company has reduced the price of the iPhone 11 and the iPhone XR in India.

The base variant of the iPhone 11 with 64GB internal storage is now available for Rs. 54,900, whereas the 128GB and 256GB model costs Rs. 59,900, and Rs. 69,900, respectively.

On the other hand, the iPhone XR now costs Rs. 47,900 for the 64GB version and the 128GB model retails for Rs. 52,900. Lastly, the iPhone SE 2020 costs Rs. 39,900 for the base model with 64GB internal storage, whereas the 128GB and the 256GB models cost Rs. 44,900, and Rs. 54,900, respectively.

Just like the iPhone 12 series, the new iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and the iPhone SE 2020 doesn't come with a charging adapter and EarPods. Instead, the retail package ships with a new lightning port to USB Type-C cable, and one has to buy an adapter separately.

Do note that, Apple is offering a free pair of AirPods with every purchase of iPhone 11 on the Apple Store starting from October 17, which makes this an excellent deal. This deal will further reduce the price of the iPhone 11 further, and the price comes down to Rs. 40,000.

Is Buying iPhone 11 Makes Sense In Now?

Though the iPhone 12 is already here, it costs almost double as of the iPhone 11. So, if you want a modern iPhone with a premium smartphone and a decent camera setup, the iPhone 11 is still a good device and is expected to receive three more major iOS updates.

Similarly, the iPhone XR is also a good device. However, Apple is not offering any deals unlike the iPhone 11, which makes it a bit more expensive, and going with an iPhone 11 instead of the iPhone XR makes a lot of sense.

