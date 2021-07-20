Purchase Oppo Reno 6 Pro With Up To Rs. 4,000 Cashback; Worth Buying? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo Reno 6 Pro was launched last week in the country alongside the Reno 6. The Reno 6 Pro has gone for sale today in the country, while the standard model will go for sale on July 29. Interested buyers can now purchase the Reno 6 Pro via Flipkart, Oppo online store, and other retail outlets. The handset comes in two color options namely - Aurora and Stellar Black.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro Price And Offers In India

The Reno 6 Pro carries a price tag of Rs. 39,990 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. As a part of launch offers, one can get up to Rs. 4,000 cashback using HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank credit cards and debit cards. Do note that, this offer is only applicable for the first seven days of sale only. Besides, buyers can get an instant 15 percent cashback on Paytm transactions.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro: What Does Offer

The Reno 6 Pro comes with a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution. The device gets its power from the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage that also supports a microSD slot for additional storage expansion of up to 2TB. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11.3 and packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging tech.

Moreover, the camera department is handled by a 64MP quad-camera setup and the main lens is assisted by an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro, and another 2MP sensor. Upfront, it has a 32MP front camera sensor placed into a punch-hole cutout.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro: Worth Your Money?

If you go for the look and design, the Reno 6 Pro can be a good pick as it is the slim and lightest phone. However, it skips some useful features like an IP rating, OIS, and stereo speakers which one can expect from a smartphone at this price range. So, you can get better features from the smartphones like OnePlus 9R and the iQOO 7 Legend.

