Qualcomm Announces Mid-Tier Snapdragon Chipsets With 5G Support

At IFA 2019, Huawei announced its latest flagship mobile processor - HiSilicon Kirin 990 and the HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G. Just a few hours later, Qualcomm started teasing the launch of its mid-tier Snapdragon processors with support for 5G networking capabilities.

Is It Better Than Huawei's Offering?

The company has officially confirmed about the launch 5G capable chipsets in Snapdragon 6 and Snapdragon 7 series. Besides, it is also official that the first 5G capable chipset in the Snapdragon 7 series will be based on 7nm processing technology and will come with an integrated 5G modem.

These chipsets will use the Snapdragon 5G Model RF-System to offer better network coverage by consuming low power with supports for frequency bands including the mmWave and sub-6 GHz spectrum. Besides, the processors will support TDD and FDD modes with 5G multi-SIM and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing for better connectivity.

The chipset will also support Qualcomm AI Engine and Snapdragon Elite Gaming to further improve the performance of the smartphones.

This chipset will support all key regions and frequency bands, claims Qualcomm. The Snapdragon 7 series-based 5G smartphones will be available in the Q1 of 2020, and the customer sampling has already happened in Q2 of 2019. Similarly, the Snapdragon 6 series based 5G smartphones will roll out in Q2 of 2020, making 5G more affordable.

Companies like Nokia, Oppo, Xiaomi, Realme, Redmi, Vivo, Motorola, and LG have already started working on a 5G smartphone based on the Snapdragon 7 series 5G chipset.

Our Opinion On Qualcomm's Announcement

Some part of the world is already enjoying the goodness of 5G with gigabit-class download speeds. However, the 5G network and devices might not see the light of day until Q2 of 2020, as the spectrum allocation has not yet begun.

