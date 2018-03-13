Qualcomm confirms: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will boast Snapdragon 835 Soc

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is only a week away from an official launch and after the release of several videos and poster teasers from Xiaomi it has now been confirmed by Qualcomm that the upcoming device will indeed house Snapdragon 835 chipset for advanced processing.

The release of all of this information is quite a proof that Xiaomi is trying to gain as much attention as possible for the successful launch of its flagship device. Chinese division of the world's most popular mobile processor manufacturer published on its Weibo Page that Mi Mix 2 will boast the best processor from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 835.

Mi Mix 2's predecessor Mi Mix was equipped with Snapdragon 821 which was the best processor from Qualcomm when the Mi Mix was released. Mi Mix 2 boasting the Snapdragon 835 is not much of a surprise since the device will retail in high-mid price segment.

However, it is quite conclusive that Xiaomi does not want to take chances with the publicity of its flagship device especially considering the fact that Samsung has already played its card and Apple will reveal the next in-line iPhone models in coming weeks.

Earlier efforts from Xiaomi includes the concept video from the phone's designer, Philippe Starck and sending out an invitation for the launch of the smartphone. The invitation gave a little hint at the near bezel-less design the device will supposedly boast.

The post shared by Qualcomm also teases an outline of the device with an even slimmer bezel at the bottom of the front panel.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will be launched on September 11, 2017, which is just a day before the year's and Apple's biggest launch event of the refreshed lineup of iPhones.