Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Octa-core SoC spotted on Geekbench

A new mobile chipset from Qualcomm is now officially listed on Geekbench, which comes under Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 series of processors. According to listing the upcoming chipset from Qualcomm will be called as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, which is expected to feature on the upcoming mid-tier smartphones.

As Qualcomm has not made any announcement regarding this chipset, the company is expected to launch the same in the upcoming weeks. Here are the details on the latest mobile processor (Snapdragon 680) from Qualcomm.

Performance

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 is a 6-core (hexacore) processor which scores 1940 points on the single core and 5153 points on the multi-core performance. Comparing this with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset (which runs on the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE) which scores 1885 points on the single core and 5905 points on the multi-core performance. As this is a 600 series chipset, the chipset will be based on custom Kryo CPU based on ARM technology.

The Snapdragon 680 overperforms the Snapdragon 710 in terms of single core performance, whereas the Snapdragon 710 SoC leads the show in terms of multi-core performance, as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 is an Octa-core processor, whereas the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 is an Hexa-core processor.

Do note that both Geekbench listing has an 8 GB of RAM, so, this is a head to head competition and it looks like the Snapdragon 680 is a faster processor compared to the Snapdragon 710 chipset.

The chipset has a base frequency of 2.15 GHz. Considering the 6 cores configuration, the smartphone is expected to have two high-performance cores and 4 energy efficient cores. Just like the Snapdragon 710 SoC, the Snapdragon 680 is most likely to be based on 10nm FinFET processor offering high-performance and thermal efficiency.

In terms of GPU performance, the smartphone will have an Adreno 500 series GPU. The chipset will also come with other Qualcomm features like a dedicated LTE modem, dual ISP, and Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0+ capability.

Considering the performance of this chipset, this SoC will be found on the smartphones which cost around Rs 25,000+ ($300) and smartphone makers like Xiaomi and Nokia could be the first set of smartphone OEMs to launch the smartphones with this chipset.