ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 specs leaked before the official launch

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 is based on 7nm LPP manufacturing process

    By
    |

    An unknown upper mid-tier chipset from Qualcomm has been leaked online, before the official announcement. Here are the possible specifications of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 735, which is most likely the most potent 700 series chipset from Qualcomm. Do note that, Qualcomm recently announced the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and the 730 G Mobile Solutions.

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 specs leaked before the official launch

     

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 specifications and features

    According to the leak, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 SoC is manufactured using 7nm LPP process, which is the most power efficient process, and the Snapdragon 735 is the second chipset from the company with 7nm LPP process, after the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 specs leaked before the official launch
    Source  

    The chipset will feature a hexacore CPU design with single high-performance Kryo core clocked at 2.9 GHz, and another high-performance core clocked at 2.4 GHz with four efficient cores clocked at 1.8 GHz. The SoC will feature Adreno 620 GPU with 720 Mhz clock speed, which can drive a game at QHD or a 2K resolution at 60 FPS offering 10bit colors.

    Coming to the display, the chipset is capable of supporting up to 4K resolution display @ 60Hz refresh rate with 10 bit HDR 10+ color standards. With respect to optics and imaging, the chipset can drive a dual camera setup with a 20 MP + 20 MP sensors, or a single 32 MP camera.

    Depending on the modem, the chipset can support 4G and 5G network, which makes it the second chipset from Qualcomm to support 5G network. Lastly, the SoC can support up to 16 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and phones with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 can offer up to 16 GB of RAM.

     

    This specific chipset will be used by mid-tier smartphones, which offers an immensive amount of value for money, and does not compromise on the performance of the smartphone. Companies like Xiaomi, Nokia, and Samsung are expected to launch smartphones with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 SoC, which might go official in the coming days.

    Read More About: qualcomm processor news smartphones
    Story first published: Sunday, April 21, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 21, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue