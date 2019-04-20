Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 specs leaked before the official launch News oi-Vivek Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 is based on 7nm LPP manufacturing process

An unknown upper mid-tier chipset from Qualcomm has been leaked online, before the official announcement. Here are the possible specifications of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 735, which is most likely the most potent 700 series chipset from Qualcomm. Do note that, Qualcomm recently announced the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and the 730 G Mobile Solutions.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 specifications and features

According to the leak, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 SoC is manufactured using 7nm LPP process, which is the most power efficient process, and the Snapdragon 735 is the second chipset from the company with 7nm LPP process, after the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

The chipset will feature a hexacore CPU design with single high-performance Kryo core clocked at 2.9 GHz, and another high-performance core clocked at 2.4 GHz with four efficient cores clocked at 1.8 GHz. The SoC will feature Adreno 620 GPU with 720 Mhz clock speed, which can drive a game at QHD or a 2K resolution at 60 FPS offering 10bit colors.

Coming to the display, the chipset is capable of supporting up to 4K resolution display @ 60Hz refresh rate with 10 bit HDR 10+ color standards. With respect to optics and imaging, the chipset can drive a dual camera setup with a 20 MP + 20 MP sensors, or a single 32 MP camera.

Depending on the modem, the chipset can support 4G and 5G network, which makes it the second chipset from Qualcomm to support 5G network. Lastly, the SoC can support up to 16 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and phones with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 can offer up to 16 GB of RAM.

This specific chipset will be used by mid-tier smartphones, which offers an immensive amount of value for money, and does not compromise on the performance of the smartphone. Companies like Xiaomi, Nokia, and Samsung are expected to launch smartphones with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 SoC, which might go official in the coming days.