Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 SoC Leaked: Improved Performance and Efficiency Hinted

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 and the Snapdragon 765G are some of the best mid-range SoCs from the company, which powers many upper mid-range smartphones. The company might soon announce the new and improved versions of these processors called the Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 and the Snapdragon 765G.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 SoC Specifications

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 is a 5nm processor, which makes it a power-efficient option when compared to the Snapdragon 765. The processor will feature Kryo 600 series CPUs with Andreno GPU. As per the memory support, the Snapdragon 775 can support both LPDDR4x and LPDDR5 type memories with up to 3200Mhz clock speed along with UFS 3.1 storage support.

As per the camera performance, the Snapdragon 775 comes with Spectra 570 ISP, capable of recording 4K videos at 60fps. When it comes to sensor support, the processor can support a dual camera setup with 64MP and a 20MP sensor or a triple camera setup with up to three 28MP sensors.

In terms of connectivity, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 can support WiFi 6, Bluetooth Milan, and it can also support mmWave 5G with support for dual SIM dual 5G network. The processor is also capable of supporting VoNR, NA, CA, SA, and NSA support.

Phones like the OnePlus Nord and the Google Pixel 5 were powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, and the successors of these smartphones are likely to come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 775G SoC.

As of now, there is no information on the exact launch date of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 or the Snapdragon 775G SoC. Given the timeline of the launch of the Pixel 5 or the OnePlus Nord, we can expect to see phones powered by the Snapdragon 775 or the Snapdragon 775G in the second half of 2021, and these are likely to be upper mid-range smartphones.

