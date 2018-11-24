Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 flagship SoC will launch on the 4th of December in Hawaii

Qualcomm's next-generation flagship Mobile Solution, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or the Snapdragon 8150 will be the next generation flagship chipset, which will power the upcoming premium smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S10, Xiaomi Mi 9, OnePlus 7, and the Sony Xperia XZ4.

And now, according to a report, the company is all set for the launch of the Snapdragon 8150 SoC on the 4th of December in Hawaii. Here are the complete details on the upcoming flagship SoC from Qualcomm.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 expected features

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 was recently spotted on Geekbench with a single core score of 3505 and a multi-core score of 10,608, which makes it one of the fastest Mobile processor. However, the chipset scores slightly lower scores than the Apple A12 Bionic chipset.

Compared to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, the Snapdragon 8150 offers up to 15% improved performance in both single core and multi-core performance. The chipset is also expected to feature the Andreno 640 GPU, which will again improve the gaming or graphical performance of the smartphone that is based on the Snapdragon 8150 SoC.

Qualcomm will release the Snapdragon 8150 processor in Hawaii on December 4th. pic.twitter.com/Ny93ADY1Rz — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 21, 2018

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 is also expected to be the first chipset from the company, which will be manufactured using 7nm FinFET fabrication, which helps to offer improved performance with lower power consumption.

The chipset is also expected to feature a dedicated APU (Artifical Intelligence Processing Unit) to improve the overall AI capability of the smartphone. With a dedicated APU, the smartphone will be able to offer faster AI calculations with low-power consumption. With AI capability, a smartphone with the Snapdragon 8150 chipset will improve the camera, battery, and overall performance of the smartphone.

The Snapdragon 8150 is also compatible with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem, the first commercial 5G modem from Qualcomm. Considering the features the chipset offers, the smartphones running on the Snapdragon 8150 might cost slightly more than the smartphones with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.