ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 flagship SoC will launch on the 4th of December in Hawaii

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 will be the first chipset from Qualcomm with 5G modem support

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Qualcomm's next-generation flagship Mobile Solution, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or the Snapdragon 8150 will be the next generation flagship chipset, which will power the upcoming premium smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S10, Xiaomi Mi 9, OnePlus 7, and the Sony Xperia XZ4.

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 flagship SoC will launch on the 4th of Dec

     

    And now, according to a report, the company is all set for the launch of the Snapdragon 8150 SoC on the 4th of December in Hawaii. Here are the complete details on the upcoming flagship SoC from Qualcomm.

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 expected features

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 was recently spotted on Geekbench with a single core score of 3505 and a multi-core score of 10,608, which makes it one of the fastest Mobile processor. However, the chipset scores slightly lower scores than the Apple A12 Bionic chipset.

    Compared to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, the Snapdragon 8150 offers up to 15% improved performance in both single core and multi-core performance. The chipset is also expected to feature the Andreno 640 GPU, which will again improve the gaming or graphical performance of the smartphone that is based on the Snapdragon 8150 SoC.

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 is also expected to be the first chipset from the company, which will be manufactured using 7nm FinFET fabrication, which helps to offer improved performance with lower power consumption.

    The chipset is also expected to feature a dedicated APU (Artifical Intelligence Processing Unit) to improve the overall AI capability of the smartphone. With a dedicated APU, the smartphone will be able to offer faster AI calculations with low-power consumption. With AI capability, a smartphone with the Snapdragon 8150 chipset will improve the camera, battery, and overall performance of the smartphone.

     

    The Snapdragon 8150 is also compatible with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem, the first commercial 5G modem from Qualcomm. Considering the features the chipset offers, the smartphones running on the Snapdragon 8150 might cost slightly more than the smartphones with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 25, 2018, 6:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 25, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue