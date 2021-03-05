Just In
- 1 hr ago Motorola Moto G10, Moto G30 India Launch Officially Teased
-
- 1 hr ago Realme C21 Debuts With MediaTek Helio G35 Processor; Price, Specifications
- 1 hr ago Reliance Jio Introduces Super Value, Best Selling, And Trending Tags For Prepaid Plans
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Listed Online: Complete Specs And Possible Pricing Out
Don't Miss
- Finance Kotak Mahindra Bank Divests 10% Stake In ECA Trading Services
- Movies Abhinav Shukla On Rakhi Sawant Pulling Strings Of His Shorts In BB 14: It Was A Violation Of My Personal Space
- News Assam assembly elections 2021: BJP, allies finalise sharing of 86 out of 126 seats
- Automobiles TVS Eurogrip Launches 11 New Tyres In India Catering To Two & Three Wheelers Segment
- Sports Jasprit Bumrah wedding: South actress or sports presenter; who is going to be 'Jassi Ki Dulhaniya'?
- Education TANCET Admit Card 2021: Anna University To Release Admit Card Today
- Lifestyle Janhvi Kapoor Raises Temperature In Delhi As She Steps Out In A Light Yellow Saree For Panghat Song Launch
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Rajasthan In March
Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound Announced; Brings Improved Wireless Audio Experience
Qualcomm has officially launched the new Snapdragon Sound feature to offer an improved wireless audio experience on smartphones via wireless earphones and headphones. Not just that, the Snapdragon Sound can also offer an ultra-low latency mode of 89 milliseconds.
Qualcomm, in collaboration with Amazon Music, has curated a playlist, consisting of HD songs. To ensure a high-quality experience, Qualcomm will test every device at a dedicated test facility before certifying them as Snapdragon Sound certified smartphone or Snapdragon Sound-certified headphone.
Snapdragon Sound can deliver 24-bit, 96kHz high-resolution audio via Bluetooth with support for Qualcomm aptX Adaptive audio. If you have been using a wireless earphone in a busy place, you might have faced some glitch, and Qualcomm has solved this issue with the Snapdragon Sound.
An audio product or a headphone which supports Snapdragon Sound will have a Snapdragon Sound badge on either the retail package or on the product itself. So, one also needs to have a smartphone and a headphone that is certified for Snapdragon Sound to enjoy the aforementioned features.
SoCs That Support Snapdragon Sound
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series mobile platforms, Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 mobile connectivity system, Qualcomm QCC514x, QCC515x, Qualcomm Aqstic audio codec, smart speaker amplifier WCD938x, and WSA883x, and QCC3056 series Bluetooth Audio SoCs are capable of delivering Snapdragon Sound technology.
Products The Support Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound
Xiaomi and Audio-Technica are some of the first brands to announce products with support for Snapdragon Sound. However, as of now, there is no information on the exact products that support Snapdragon Sound.
Wireless audio products are something that people don't relate to when it comes to gaming or listening to high-quality audio. With the Snapdragon Sound technology, this might change a bit, as Qualcomm has solved some of the issues that are associated with the wireless audio products.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
56,320
-
49,570
-
13,500
-
25,000
-
41,610
-
31,440
-
33,999
-
15,018
-
31,465
-
7,630