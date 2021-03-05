Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound Announced; Brings Improved Wireless Audio Experience News oi-Vivek

Qualcomm has officially launched the new Snapdragon Sound feature to offer an improved wireless audio experience on smartphones via wireless earphones and headphones. Not just that, the Snapdragon Sound can also offer an ultra-low latency mode of 89 milliseconds.

Qualcomm, in collaboration with Amazon Music, has curated a playlist, consisting of HD songs. To ensure a high-quality experience, Qualcomm will test every device at a dedicated test facility before certifying them as Snapdragon Sound certified smartphone or Snapdragon Sound-certified headphone.

Snapdragon Sound can deliver 24-bit, 96kHz high-resolution audio via Bluetooth with support for Qualcomm aptX Adaptive audio. If you have been using a wireless earphone in a busy place, you might have faced some glitch, and Qualcomm has solved this issue with the Snapdragon Sound.

An audio product or a headphone which supports Snapdragon Sound will have a Snapdragon Sound badge on either the retail package or on the product itself. So, one also needs to have a smartphone and a headphone that is certified for Snapdragon Sound to enjoy the aforementioned features.

SoCs That Support Snapdragon Sound

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series mobile platforms, Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 mobile connectivity system, Qualcomm QCC514x, QCC515x, Qualcomm Aqstic audio codec, smart speaker amplifier WCD938x, and WSA883x, and QCC3056 series Bluetooth Audio SoCs are capable of delivering Snapdragon Sound technology.

Products The Support Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound

Xiaomi and Audio-Technica are some of the first brands to announce products with support for Snapdragon Sound. However, as of now, there is no information on the exact products that support Snapdragon Sound.

Wireless audio products are something that people don't relate to when it comes to gaming or listening to high-quality audio. With the Snapdragon Sound technology, this might change a bit, as Qualcomm has solved some of the issues that are associated with the wireless audio products.

