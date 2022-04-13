Qualcomm Still World’s Largest Cellular Chipset Maker: Counterpoint News oi-Akshay Kumar

The whole world is facing a chip shortage issues amidst the pandemic. According to market reports, the chip shortage will be lasting till the year 2023-2024. All kinds of tech industries including smartphone, automobile, and others are facing the short supply issue of chips at the moment. Despite that, it hasn't stopped Qualcomm to from becoming the largest cellular chipset maker in the world.

Counterpoint reports Qualcomm is largest cellular chipset maker

According to a recent report by Counterpoint, Qualcomm had the largest share in the cellular chipset maker field. The company retained the same position in the quarter four of the year 2021. The brand put the companies including UNISOC and ASR behind in the Counterpoint ranking for each quarter of the year. Qualcomm had a total of 37.9 percent market share in Q4 2021.

Commenting on the application side of chipsets, Vice President Research Neil Shah said "Smart meter, POS, router/CPE, industrial and automotive were the top five applications in terms of shipments in Q4 2021. PC had the maximum growth of 245% YoY, followed by smart meter with 124% YoY and router/CPE with 112% YoY growth. Router/CPE, PC and industrial were the top three applications for 5G. For NB-IoT, smart meters, asset tracking and energy were the top three applications".

"4G Cat 1 is becoming popular in the POS, industrial and smart meter segments due to its high performance and low power consumption architecture. We forecast that smart meters, industrial and router/CPE will grow the maximum in the future", he added.

Qualcomm had a share of about 38 percent in the global cellular chip market, which was followed by UNISOC at 26.1 percent, ASR at 10.4 percent, MediaTek at 6.5 percent, and Intel at 2.8 percent, and others. Samsung's newly launched 5G chipset also provided quite a competition to the veterans, but it faced strong competition from Qualcomm and MediaTek.

We hope that all the companies solve the chipset supply shortage soon to provide supplies to all types of electronic devices soon.

