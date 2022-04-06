ENGLISH

    Best Smartphones With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor Chipset To Buy In India

    The chipmaker Qualcomm has been launching numerous processors and chipsets on a timely basis. One of the latest and most powerful offerings is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. This processor, which brings in performance improvements and power efficiency has been used by many flagship smartphones launched earlier this year.

     
    Best Smartphones With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor

    Given that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor is a powerful one in the block, smartphones using the same deliver superior performance. Here, we have listed the smartphones from Samsung, OnePlus, and other manufacturers that use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

    OnePlus 10 Pro

    OnePlus 10 Pro

    Price: Rs. 66,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (3216 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 (in China) / OxygenOS 12 (Global)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G

    Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G

    Price: Rs. 44,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • Android 12 with MyUX
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 60MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,800 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
     

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

    Price: Rs. 1,09,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
    • 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage
    • Android 12 with One UI 4.1
    • 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
    • 40MP front camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    iQOO 9

    iQOO 9

    Price: Rs. 42,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.78-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.8:9 aspect ratio screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 50MP + 13MP + 13MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,700 mAh (Typical) battery
    iQOO 9 Pro 5G

    iQOO 9 Pro 5G

    Price: Rs. 64,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.78-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ cuved E5 LTPO AMOLED 20:9
    • aspect ratio screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 50MP + 50MP + 16MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,700 mAh (Typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

    Price: Rs. 84,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
    • 8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage
    • Android 12 with One UI 4.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 50MP + 12MP + 10MP Rear Camera
    • 10MP front camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500mAh (S22+) battery
    Samsung Galaxy S22

    Samsung Galaxy S22

    Price: Rs. 72,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
    • 8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage
    • Android 12 with One UI 4.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 50MP + 12MP + 10MP Rear Camera
    • 10MP front camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
    • 3,700 mAh Battery

