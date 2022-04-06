Best Smartphones With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor Chipset To Buy In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

The chipmaker Qualcomm has been launching numerous processors and chipsets on a timely basis. One of the latest and most powerful offerings is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. This processor, which brings in performance improvements and power efficiency has been used by many flagship smartphones launched earlier this year.

Given that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor is a powerful one in the block, smartphones using the same deliver superior performance. Here, we have listed the smartphones from Samsung, OnePlus, and other manufacturers that use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

OnePlus 10 Pro Price: Rs. 66,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch (3216 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 (in China) / OxygenOS 12 (Global)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 44,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with MyUX

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

60MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,800 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Price: Rs. 1,09,999

Key Specs

6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery iQOO 9 Price: Rs. 42,990

Key Specs

6.78-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.8:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 13MP + 13MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,700 mAh (Typical) battery iQOO 9 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 64,990

Key Specs

6.78-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ cuved E5 LTPO AMOLED 20:9

aspect ratio screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 50MP + 16MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,700 mAh (Typical) battery Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Price: Rs. 84,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 12MP + 10MP Rear Camera

10MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh (S22+) battery Samsung Galaxy S22 Price: Rs. 72,999

Key Specs

6.1-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 12MP + 10MP Rear Camera

10MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

3,700 mAh Battery

