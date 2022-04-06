Just In
- 11 hrs ago Xiaomi 12 Pro India Pricing Revealed Online; Xiaomi 12X & 12X Pro Launch Also Expected
- 11 hrs ago JBL Cricket Season Sale: Discount Offers On Earphones, Speakers, Headphones, And More
- 11 hrs ago Honor MagicBook X 14, X 15 Sale Goes Live On Amazon India; Price Starts At Rs. 38,990
- 12 hrs ago Realme Narzo 50A Prime Won’t Include Charger In The Box; India Launch Details, Features & Pricing
Don't Miss
- Sports IPL 2022: CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction
- News PMGKAY helped keep extreme poverty at lowest level in pandemic-hit 2020: IMF
- Finance Sharekhan Suggests Buying This Stock For 18% Upside: Significant Strategic Acquisitions
- Movies Dasvi Movie Review: Abhishek Bachchan-Yami Gautam-Nimrat Kaur's Film Delivers An Impressive Report Card
- Automobiles Top 10 Best Selling Cars In FY2022: WagonR Becomes Best Seller
- Education CSBC Result 2022 Declared For Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Exam At csbc.bih.nic.in, Check Here
- Travel Top Spots For A Summer Vacation In Uttarakhand
- Lifestyle Create Societies Focused On Well-Being: Focus Of WHO On World Health Day Through Ayurveda Expert Article
Best Smartphones With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor Chipset To Buy In India
The chipmaker Qualcomm has been launching numerous processors and chipsets on a timely basis. One of the latest and most powerful offerings is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. This processor, which brings in performance improvements and power efficiency has been used by many flagship smartphones launched earlier this year.
Given that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor is a powerful one in the block, smartphones using the same deliver superior performance. Here, we have listed the smartphones from Samsung, OnePlus, and other manufacturers that use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.
OnePlus 10 Pro
Price: Rs. 66,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (3216 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 (in China) / OxygenOS 12 (Global)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G
Price: Rs. 44,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with MyUX
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 60MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,800 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
Price: Rs. 1,09,999
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
iQOO 9
Price: Rs. 42,990
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.8:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 13MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,700 mAh (Typical) battery
iQOO 9 Pro 5G
Price: Rs. 64,990
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ cuved E5 LTPO AMOLED 20:9
- aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 50MP + 16MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,700 mAh (Typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
Price: Rs. 84,999
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 12MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 10MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh (S22+) battery
Samsung Galaxy S22
Price: Rs. 72,999
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 12MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 10MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 3,700 mAh Battery
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
13,140
-
9,999
-
21,000
-
26,999
-
49,000
-
23,999
-
43,900
-
18,999
-
26,999
-
20,185