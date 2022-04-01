Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ Might Have Lower CPU Clock Speed To Control Heating Issues News oi-Vivek

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is currently the company's flagship offering, that powers a plethora of flagship Android smartphones. While there is no shortage of performance from this chip, the phones equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 have been battery guzzlers and also tend to heat up a bit while gaming and multitasking.

While this cannot be fixed with a software update, Qualcomm's upcoming product -- the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ is likely to solve this issue using an ingenious way. It is now said that the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ will have a lower CPU clock speed on the primary Cortex X2 core, which is quite contrary to what we usually see on the "+" models of the Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs.

Likely To Be Fabbed By TSMC

It is also said that, unlike the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is fabbed by Samsung, the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ will be produced by TSMC using their latest 4nm FinFET process. Hence, it is said to be more efficient than Samsung's 4nm process that the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is based on.

By lowering the clock speed of the power-hungry Cortex-X2 cores, Qualcomm is likely to bring thermal management under control. Despite the lower clock speed, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ is likely to be a better performer due to the change in the fabbing process and is likely to be as fast as the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

"The performance difference between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ will not be much because Qualcomm may have to downclock the Cortex X2 cores on the Plus version to lower power consumption" pic.twitter.com/0OWxpMYPQR — Anthony (@TheGalox_) April 1, 2022

Plenty of reports currently suggest that Qualcomm might announce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC in May, and one can expect smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ starting June 2022, and we believe brands like Asus and Xiaomi will be the first set of companies to release a phone with the new chipset.

While these are just leaks and rumors, it is really interesting to see if Qualcomm will really lower the CPU clock speed on a plus variant of this chip just to attain better energy efficiency. Other than that, at least on paper, the specifications of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 are likely to remain identical to that of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+.

Best Mobiles in India