    Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ Might Have Lower CPU Clock Speed To Control Heating Issues

    By
    |

    Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is currently the company's flagship offering, that powers a plethora of flagship Android smartphones. While there is no shortage of performance from this chip, the phones equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 have been battery guzzlers and also tend to heat up a bit while gaming and multitasking.

     
    Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ Might Have Lower CPU Clock Speed

    While this cannot be fixed with a software update, Qualcomm's upcoming product -- the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ is likely to solve this issue using an ingenious way. It is now said that the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ will have a lower CPU clock speed on the primary Cortex X2 core, which is quite contrary to what we usually see on the "+" models of the Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs.

    Likely To Be Fabbed By TSMC

    It is also said that, unlike the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is fabbed by Samsung, the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ will be produced by TSMC using their latest 4nm FinFET process. Hence, it is said to be more efficient than Samsung's 4nm process that the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is based on.

    By lowering the clock speed of the power-hungry Cortex-X2 cores, Qualcomm is likely to bring thermal management under control. Despite the lower clock speed, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ is likely to be a better performer due to the change in the fabbing process and is likely to be as fast as the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

    Plenty of reports currently suggest that Qualcomm might announce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC in May, and one can expect smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ starting June 2022, and we believe brands like Asus and Xiaomi will be the first set of companies to release a phone with the new chipset.

     

    While these are just leaks and rumors, it is really interesting to see if Qualcomm will really lower the CPU clock speed on a plus variant of this chip just to attain better energy efficiency. Other than that, at least on paper, the specifications of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 are likely to remain identical to that of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+.

    qualcomm news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, April 1, 2022, 9:30 [IST]
