Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Vs Exynos 1280: Almost Similar?

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G are finally here. Although these are identical-looking smartphones, there are two major differences between these devices. The primary difference between these devices is the camera. The more expensive Galaxy A73 5G has a 108MP primary camera, while the Galaxy A53 5G has a 64MP primary camera.

Another important differentiator between these devices is the processor. The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, while the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is based on the in-house Exynos 1280 SoC, which is based on 5nm fabrication, making it a bit more power-efficient than the Snapdragon 778G SoC, which is based on 6nm fabrication.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Vs Exynos 1280 Geekbench 5 Performance

When it comes to Geekbench, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G outperforms the Exynos 1280 in both single-core and multi-core CPU tests. However, if you look at the numbers, they are actually not that far away from each other. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G is around 10 percent more powerful than the Exynos 1280 SoC.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Vs Exynos 1280 AnTuTu Performance

AnTuTu is a holistic benchmark platform that tests, the CPU, GPU, and APU capabilities of the processor. On the AnTuTu benchmark, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC posts over five lakhs and thirty thousand points (5,30,000), while the Exynos 1280 scores around three lakhs and eighty thousand points (3,80,000) with a difference of around 25 percent.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

These numbers clearly represent that the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is a better device, at least when it comes to holistic performance. While the CPU performance difference between the two devices is pretty negligible, the Snapdragon 778G definitely has a more powerful GPU, which makes the Galaxy A73 5G a better gaming smartphone.

For normal day-to-day usage, both devices offer similar performance. However, when it comes to gaming performance, the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is a better device. Hence, if you are looking for a gaming smartphone (amongst these two) we suggest the Galaxy A783 5G, which costs Rs. 41,999 for the base model.

