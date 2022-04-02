Samsung Galaxy A73 5G To Cost A Whopping Rs. 41,999 In India News oi-Vivek

Samsung has officially unveiled the price of its most expensive Galaxy A series of smartphones -- the Galaxy A73 5G. The base model of the Galaxy A73 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will cost Rs. 41,999 in India, while the 256GB model of the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G will retail for Rs. 44,999 in India, making it the most expensive Galaxy A series smartphone ever.

There Are Some Offers For Early Adapters

If you are planning to buy the Galaxy A73 5G, then you could get some discounts by pre-ordering the device. With every pre-order of the Galaxy A73 5G, users can get the Galaxy Buds Live TWS style earphones for just Rs. 499 with a massive Rs. 5,500 discount.

Similarly, users can also get an additional discount of Rs. 3,000 by using payment services like Samsung Finance+, ICICI Bank cards, or SBI credit cards. Users can get these discounts by visiting the Samsung India website on April 8, at 6 PM and the device will be available in Awesome Mint, Awesome Grey, and Awesome White colors.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Specifications Recap

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is the most expensive and most powerful smartphone that the company has ever launched. This device offers a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution along with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, while the back of the smartphone is made using plastic known as polycarbonate.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC with 8GB RAM and 128/256GB internal storage. The smartphone ships with Android 12 OS with a custom OneUI 4.1 skin on top. The company has promised that the Galaxy A73 5G will get four years of major Android updates and five years of security updates.

Another highlight of the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is the cameras. The quad-camera setup at the back consists of a 108MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor. There is also a 32MP selfie camera at the front with support for 1080p video recording capability.

A 5,000 mAh battery fuels the smartphone with support for 25W fast charging. However, do note that the device ships without a charger and you need to buy one to use the fast charging capabilities of the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G.

