Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A73 5G Might Launch Tomorrow; Where To Watch Live-Stream News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung has recently confirmed the launch of the Galaxy M33 5G on April 2 in India. Now, the brand has announced that it will be hosting an online event tomorrow (March 29) in the country to launch the A-series handsets. However, it did not reveal which smartphones are going to launch. Rumors suggested, the brand could bring both the Galaxy A33 5G and the Galaxy A73 5G at the event.

Samsung New Galaxy A-Series Phones Launch: Watch Live-Stream

The brand took to its official Twitter handle to confirm the arrival of its upcoming A-series handsets to the country. Interested fans can watch the event on March 29 at 6PM IST. The event will be live-streamed via the brand's official YouTube channel and other social media handles.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Features

The brand recently launched the Galaxy A33 5G alongside the Galaxy A53 5G. The latter is already launched in the country. While the Galaxy A33 5G is expected to share similar specs in India as the global variant. The Galaxy A33 5G has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout in the center housing the selfie camera sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G processor name hasn't revealed yet. However, the processor will be paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage which can also be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone runs Android 12 with the Samsung OneUI custom skin on top and packs a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 25W fast charging support.

For imaging, the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G has a quad-camera setup including a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro shooter. Other features include a 13MP front-facing camera and 5G support, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi for connectivity. Lastly, the smartphone also comes with an IP67 water resistance rating.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Features

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is said to have a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have punch-hole cutout to house the 32MP front camera sensor. The phone will ship with a quad-camera setup which will include a 108MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide sensor and pair of 5MP sensors for depth and macro.

The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC and a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It will run Android 12-based OneUI 4.1 and also have an IP67 rating for water resistance. The pricing of both phones is still under wraps. Looking at the features, we can safely assume both will be the mid-range devices and expected to come similar price tag as the Galaxy A53 5G.

For the unaware, the Samsung Galaxy A53 price starts at Rs. 34,499 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM+ 128GB ROM option will cost Rs. 35,999. The device is available in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach, and Awesome White color options.

Best Mobiles in India